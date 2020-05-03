Please Note

The United States recorded nearly 13,500 more deaths than are now attributed to the novel coronavirus in March and the first two weeks of April. The country recorded an estimated 37,100 excess deaths during that time, according to an analysis of federal data conducted for The Washington Post by a research team led by the Yale School of Public Health.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a rare joint statement Saturday they are “respectfully” declining the Trump administration’s offer to deploy rapid coronavirus testing capabilities on Capitol Hill.

Here are some significant developments:

  • President Trump moved to replace the top watchdog at the Department of Health and Human Services after her office released a report on the shortages in testing and personal protective gear at hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.
  • A White House economic adviser said Saturday a fourth federal spending package to address massive economic losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic might not be necessary.
  • An Oklahoma city walked back a requirement that people wear face masks inside reopened stores and restaurants, citing threats of violence and physical abuse directed at employees.
  • Reported deaths related to covid-19 jumped by nearly 500 Saturday in Italy — a result of adjustments to the number in the month of April rather than a single unusually deadly day, according to Italian newspaper la Repubblica.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arguably the world’s most famous coronavirus patient, said that his illness was so serious that plans were made for how to announce his death if he didn’t pull through.

