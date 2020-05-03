Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a rare joint statement Saturday they are “respectfully” declining the Trump administration’s offer to deploy rapid coronavirus testing capabilities on Capitol Hill.
Here are some significant developments:
- President Trump moved to replace the top watchdog at the Department of Health and Human Services after her office released a report on the shortages in testing and personal protective gear at hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.
- A White House economic adviser said Saturday a fourth federal spending package to address massive economic losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic might not be necessary.
- An Oklahoma city walked back a requirement that people wear face masks inside reopened stores and restaurants, citing threats of violence and physical abuse directed at employees.
- Reported deaths related to covid-19 jumped by nearly 500 Saturday in Italy — a result of adjustments to the number in the month of April rather than a single unusually deadly day, according to Italian newspaper la Repubblica.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arguably the world’s most famous coronavirus patient, said that his illness was so serious that plans were made for how to announce his death if he didn’t pull through.
Senate to return to Washington as Congress struggles to reconcile constitutional duties with risk of pandemic
The Senate returns to Washington from an extended break Monday, putting at least one legislative chamber back into session as Congress struggles to reconcile its constitutional duties with the health risks to lawmakers from the coronavirus pandemic.
Business gets underway Monday evening with a vote to confirm a new inspector general for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, while Senate committees will move ahead on more of President Trump’s nominees, including a controversial pick for the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
The House, meanwhile, will continue to keep its distance from the Capitol, with only one committee scheduled as of Friday to hold an official hearing. Instead, lawmakers and staff are largely working from home as they try to craft the next trillion-dollar coronavirus relief package and monitor the trillions more that have been spent.
Read more here.
‘Now is the time to stop the violence’: The U.S. urges Taliban to focus on pandemic
The U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan on Saturday called on the Taliban to reduce violence in the country so that people can focus on preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Col. Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan, addressed Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid in a tweet. The Taliban spokesperson had asked for clarity for similar calls made last week by Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan.
“The people of Afghanistan want peace,” Leggett tweeted. “The world has asked the Taliban to cease violence and focus on #COVID19. Now is the time to stop the violence.”
@Zabehulah_M33 You asked for clarity on Gen Miller’s calls for the Taliban to reduce violence. Let's clarify: The people of #Afghanistan want #peace. The world has asked the #Taliban to cease violence and focus on #COVID19. Now is the time to stop the violence. @suhailshaheen1 pic.twitter.com/9EUrUh67Bt— USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) May 2, 2020
On Tuesday, Miller had told the Taliban that if violence continued to escalate in Afghanistan, “then what they should expect is a response.”
As of early Sunday, Afghanistan has nearly 2,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 72 deaths.
In his letter to the Taliban, Leggett wrote that a cease-fire now is critical for the Afghan people, as “none of us could have predicted COVID-19 would spread across the world causing additional hardships.”
“This moment is an opportunity for Afghanistan — for the people of Afghanistan to say clearly to all who will listen that they want peace,” he wrote.
Mujahid responded to Leggett in a tweet, saying, “Do not harm the current environment with pointless & provocative statements. We are committed to our end, honor your own obligations.”
Inside Trump’s desperate attempts to reopen America
The epidemiological models under review in the White House Situation Room in late March were bracing. In a best-case scenario, they showed the novel coronavirus was likely to kill between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans. President Trump was apprehensive about so much carnage on his watch, yet also impatient to reopen the economy — and he wanted data to justify doing so.
So the White House considered its own analysis. A small team led by Kevin Hassett — a former chairman of Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers with no background in infectious diseases — quietly built an econometric model to guide response operations.
Many White House aides interpreted the analysis as predicting that the daily death count would peak in mid-April before dropping off substantially, and that there would be far fewer fatalities than initially foreseen, according to six people briefed on it.
Read more here.