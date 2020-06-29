The compound at 40 Gali Azure St., nestled in the ritzy Mediterranean neighborhood of Herzliya Pituach, is right on the sea, with five bedrooms, a pool and a hot tub, on a street said to be the most expensive in the country because of its breathtaking views.

Until recent years, the property would have been set to host lavish celebrations over the coming Fourth of July weekend. But under President Trump, the festivities have moved elsewhere.

If the compound goes for the asking price, it would be the nation’s most expensive residential real estate sale. Russian-Israeli billionaire and Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich currently holds that record. In January, he bought a property in Israel for more than $64 million.

Although the Herzliya residence may seem like a luxurious location for a diplomatic post, the Trump administration’s push to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has made it an inconvenient place to live given the nearly 50-mile commute.

The U.S. Embassy in Israel confirmed to Globes that the compound’s sale was connected to the administration’s embassy move. David Friedman, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, has already established an official residence in Jerusalem, the embassy said.

The sale could signal an effort to double down on the new embassy location and make it harder to reverse, the possibility of which was a subject of debate during the 2020 Democratic primaries.

The policy shift that precipitated the move, recognizing Jerusalem as the country’s capital, upended decades of U.S. foreign policy, which long held that the status of the city should be decided as part of a peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians.