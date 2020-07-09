The nearly 1,500-year-old Hagia Sophia, whose grand dome, minarets and rust-colored walls define the Istanbul skyline, draws millions of visitors a year. While tourists will continue to have access to the site if it becomes a mosque, critics have argued that the reclassification is religiously divisive and that the Hagia Sophia’s appeal, as a destination for visitors regardless of faith, could be diminished. Some of the loudest criticism has come from abroad, including from the United States and Greece, which is largely Orthodox Christian.
Muslim religious conservatives and nationalists in Turkey have for years pushed for the reclassification of the Hagia Sophia. Erdogan’s stepped-up support for their efforts this time is tied to his desire to whip up political support as his domestic popularity wanes, analysts said.
“The United States views a change in the status of the Hagia Sophia as diminishing the legacy of this remarkable building and its unsurpassed ability — so rare in the modern world — to serve humanity as a much-needed bridge between those of differing faith traditions and cultures,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement this month.
“We urge the Government of Turkey to continue to maintain the Hagia Sophia as a museum, as an exemplar of its commitment to respect the faith traditions and diverse history that contributed to the Republic of Turkey, and to ensure it remains accessible to all,” he said.
Stelios Petsas, a spokesman for the Greek government, said this month that converting the Hagia Sophia would create “a huge emotional chasm between the Christians of the world and Turkey,” according to Reuters.