What’s reopened and what’s still restricted in 16 cities around the world

There was no common strategy when the pandemic hit. The same is true around the world for plans to climb back from shutdowns. The priorities and pace are different on how to reopen businesses, schools, restaurants and everything else hit by restrictions to battle the spread of covid-19. Some countries have adopted a fast timetable. Others are more cautious. And there are places still trying to reach the downside of the infection curve. Washington Post correspondents and contributors across 16 cities are keeping a scorecard in their cities on what is back and what is not.

People wait behind an entrance gate for their goods — mostly food and beverages — to be delivered in Beijing. (Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images)

Beijing

What’s required, restricted or in force

masks required

fines

police checks in place.

What is not

widespread testing not available

retail businesses open

manufacturing plants open

dine-in service open

outdoor exercise permitted

schools open

no curfew

People cycle at rush hour during in Berlin. Most restrictions on public life that began in March to stem the spread of the virus have lifted. The outlook for an economic recovery remains uncertain, as many businesses report sluggish sales volume. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Berlin

What’s required, restricted or in force

fines

police checks in place.

What is not

widespread testing not available

retail businesses open

manufacturing plants open

dine-in service open

outdoor exercise permitted

schools open

masks not required

no curfew

A staff member wearing a plastic face visor and mask directs swimmers to the correct zone at Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Dubai

What’s required, restricted or in force

widespread testing available

schools closed

masks required

fines

police checks

What is not

retail businesses open

manufacturing plants open

dine-in service open

outdoor exercise permitted

no curfew

A cleaner wipes a bench at Hong Kong's Disneyland before the theme park's reopening. It is just the second Disneyland around the world to resume services during the pandemic. (Anthony Wallace/AFP)

Hong Kong

What’s required, restricted or in force

masks required

fines

police checks in place

What is not

widespread testing not available

retail businesses open

manufacturing plants open

dine-in service open

outdoor exercise permitted

schools open

no curfew

Chairs remain stacked on tables at a temporarily shuttered restaurant in London. Despite no guidelines from the government on how pubs, restaurants, hotels and cafes should reopen, many recently welcomed customers back. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

London

What’s required, restricted or in force

widespread testing available

What is not

retail businesses open

manufacturing plants open

dine-in service

outdoor exercise permitted

schools open

no fines

no police checks

masks not required

no curfew

A man returns a book at a library in Madrid. The city's public libraries have been open since June 8, with customers reserving books from the online catalogue as the shelves remain closed. (Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Madrid

What’s required, restricted or in force

masks required

fines

police checks in place

schools closed

What is not

widespread testing not available

retail businesses open

manufacturing open

dine-in restaurants open

schools open

no curfew

A woman makes an order outside a vegetable stall at the Central de Abastos in Mexico City. The wholesale food market is Latin America's largest, spanning 210 acres with more than 2,000 businesses that sell fruit, vegetables and more. Dozens of workers there have died because of the coronavirus, with poverty playing a big role. (Jane Hahn for The Washington Post)

Mexico City

What’s required, restricted or in force

schools closed

masks required

fines possible

What is not

widespread testing not available

manufacturing plants open

outdoor exercise permitted

no police checks

no curfew

retail businesses open

dine-in restaurants open

People enjoy a sunny day by the Zaryadye park in downtown Moscow after the city lifted a range of restrictions. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

Moscow

What’s required, restricted or in force

widespread testing available

dine-in service closed

schools closed

masks required

What is not

retail businesses open

manufacturing plants open

outdoor exercise permitted

no fines

no police checks

no curfew

A barber tends to a client while wearing personal protective equipment donated by a local youth group whose members manufacture PPE in a shed in Waithaka, a suburb of Nairobi. The youth group is composed of entrepreneurs who have lost their livelihoods amid an economic downturn caused by coronavirus shutdowns. (Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images)

Nairobi

What’s required, restricted or in force

widespread testing available

schools closed

masks required

fines

police checks

curfew in place

What is not

most retail businesses open

outdoor exercise permitted

dine-in service open

manufacturing plants open

A health official collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the coronavirus at a temporary free testing facility set up at a school in New Delhi. (Xavier Galiana/AFP/Getty Images)

New Delhi

What’s required, restricted or in force

schools closed

masks required

fines

police checks

curfew in place

What is not

widespread testing not available

retail businesses open

manufacturing plants open

dine-in service open

outdoor exercise permitted

Waiters work at a Paris cafe in Paris after French President Emmanuel Macron announced the reopening of dining rooms of cafes and restaurants. (Philippe Lopez/AFP)

Paris

What’s required, restricted or in force

dine-in service closed

masks required

fines in place

What is not

widespread testing not available

retail businesses open

manufacturing plants open

outdoor exercise permitted

schools open

no police checks

no curfew

Commuters wait at a BRT stop in the Pedra de Guaratiba neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro. The city recently began its second phase of quarantine, with the bus fleet returning at full capacity. (Bruna Prado/Getty Images)

Rio de Janeiro

What’s required, restricted or in force

retail businesses closed

dine-in service not available

schools closed

masks required

What is not

widespread testing not available

manufacturing plants open

outdoor exercise permitted

no fines

no police checks

no curfew

Visitors stand by "St. Sebastian Tended by Angels," an oil on canvas by Italian painter Giacinto Brandi, during the exhibition "Caravaggio's Time" at the Capitoline Museum in Rome, as the country eases its coronavirus restrictions. (Filippo Monteforte/AFP)

Rome

What’s required, restricted or in force

schools closed

fines

police checks in place

What is not

widespread testing not available

retail businesses open

dine-in service open

outdoor exercise permitted

masks not required

no curfew

People sit before the city skyline and Han river in a park in Seoul. (Ed Jones/AFP)

Seoul

What’s required, restricted or in force

widespread testing available

fines in place

What is not

retail businesses open

manufacturing open

dine-in service open

outdoor exercise permitted

schools open

masks not required

no police checks

no curfew

A young visitor walks near staff in a viewing platform on the Tokyo Tower. Japan is looking to lift its entry ban on Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam as it aims to ease travel restrictions. Travelers from those countries will be allowed into Japan as long as they prove negative to a polymerase chain reaction test and submit a schedule detailing where they plan to visit. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Tokyo

What’s required, restricted or in force

No restrictions

What is not

widespread testing not available

retail businesses open

manufacturing plants open

dine-in service open

outdoor exercise permitted

schools open

masks not required

no fines

no police checks

no curfew

Passengers walk by informational signs at the entrance to a subway station in Toronto. Ridership has plummeted as people avoid public transportation and work from home. (Stephanie Foden/Bloomberg News)

Toronto

What’s required, restricted or in force

widespread testing available

schools closed

fines

police checks in place

masks required

What is not

retail businesses open

manufacturing plants open

dine-in service open

outdoor exercise permitted

no curfew

About this story: Max Bearak in Nairobi, William Booth and Karla Adam in London, Mary Beth Sheridan in Mexico City, Terrence McCoy in Rio de Janeiro, Chico Harlan in Rome, Loveday Morris in Berlin, Pamela Rolfe in Madrid, Joanna Slater in New Delhi, Paul Schemm in Dubai, Min Joo Kim in Seoul, Simon Denyer in Tokyo, Gerry Shih in Taipei, Robyn Dixon in Moscow, James McAuley in Paris, Amanda Coletta in Toronto and Shibani Mahtani in Hong Kong contributed to this report.