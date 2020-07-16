The Washington Post

What’s reopened and what’s still restricted in 16 cities around the world

By

There was no common strategy when the pandemic hit. The same is true around the world for plans to climb back from shutdowns. The priorities and pace are different on how to reopen businesses, schools, restaurants and everything else hit by restrictions to battle the spread of covid-19. Some countries have adopted a fast timetable. Others are more cautious. And there are places still trying to reach the downside of the infection curve. Washington Post correspondents and contributors across 16 cities are keeping a scorecard in their cities on what is back and what is not.

People wait behind an entrance gate for their goods — mostly food and beverages — to be delivered in Beijing. (Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images)

Beijing

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • masks required
  • fines
  • police checks in place.

What is not

  • widespread testing not available
  • retail businesses open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • dine-in service open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • schools open
  • no curfew
People cycle at rush hour during in Berlin. Most restrictions on public life that began in March to stem the spread of the virus have lifted. The outlook for an economic recovery remains uncertain, as many businesses report sluggish sales volume. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Berlin

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • fines
  • police checks in place.

What is not

  • widespread testing not available
  • retail businesses open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • dine-in service open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • schools open
  • masks not required
  • no curfew
A staff member wearing a plastic face visor and mask directs swimmers to the correct zone at Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Dubai

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • widespread testing available
  • schools closed
  • masks required
  • fines
  • police checks

What is not

  • retail businesses open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • dine-in service open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • no curfew
A cleaner wipes a bench at Hong Kong's Disneyland before the theme park's reopening. It is just the second Disneyland around the world to resume services during the pandemic. (Anthony Wallace/AFP)

Hong Kong

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • masks required
  • fines
  • police checks in place

What is not

  • widespread testing not available
  • retail businesses open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • dine-in service open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • schools open
  • no curfew
Chairs remain stacked on tables at a temporarily shuttered restaurant in London. Despite no guidelines from the government on how pubs, restaurants, hotels and cafes should reopen, many recently welcomed customers back. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

London

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • widespread testing available

What is not

  • retail businesses open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • dine-in service
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • schools open
  • no fines
  • no police checks
  • masks not required
  • no curfew
A man returns a book at a library in Madrid. The city's public libraries have been open since June 8, with customers reserving books from the online catalogue as the shelves remain closed. (Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Madrid

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • masks required
  • fines
  • police checks in place
  • schools closed

What is not

  • widespread testing not available
  • retail businesses open
  • manufacturing open
  • dine-in restaurants open
  • schools open
  • no curfew
A woman makes an order outside a vegetable stall at the Central de Abastos in Mexico City. The wholesale food market is Latin America's largest, spanning 210 acres with more than 2,000 businesses that sell fruit, vegetables and more. Dozens of workers there have died because of the coronavirus, with poverty playing a big role. (Jane Hahn for The Washington Post)

Mexico City

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • schools closed
  • masks required
  • fines possible

What is not

  • widespread testing not available
  • manufacturing plants open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • no police checks
  • no curfew
  • retail businesses open
  • dine-in restaurants open
People enjoy a sunny day by the Zaryadye park in downtown Moscow after the city lifted a range of restrictions. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images)

Moscow

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • widespread testing available
  • dine-in service closed
  • schools closed
  • masks required

What is not

  • retail businesses open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • no fines
  • no police checks
  • no curfew
A barber tends to a client while wearing personal protective equipment donated by a local youth group whose members manufacture PPE in a shed in Waithaka, a suburb of Nairobi. The youth group is composed of entrepreneurs who have lost their livelihoods amid an economic downturn caused by coronavirus shutdowns. (Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images)

Nairobi

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • widespread testing available
  • schools closed
  • masks required
  • fines
  • police checks
  • curfew in place

What is not

  • most retail businesses open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • dine-in service open
  • manufacturing plants open
A health official collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the coronavirus at a temporary free testing facility set up at a school in New Delhi. (Xavier Galiana/AFP/Getty Images)

New Delhi

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • schools closed
  • masks required
  • fines
  • police checks
  • curfew in place

What is not

  • widespread testing not available
  • retail businesses open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • dine-in service open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
Waiters work at a Paris cafe in Paris after French President Emmanuel Macron announced the reopening of dining rooms of cafes and restaurants. (Philippe Lopez/AFP)

Paris

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • dine-in service closed
  • masks required
  • fines in place

What is not

  • widespread testing not available
  • retail businesses open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • schools open
  • no police checks
  • no curfew
Commuters wait at a BRT stop in the Pedra de Guaratiba neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro. The city recently began its second phase of quarantine, with the bus fleet returning at full capacity. (Bruna Prado/Getty Images)

Rio de Janeiro

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • retail businesses closed
  • dine-in service not available
  • schools closed
  • masks required

What is not

  • widespread testing not available
  • manufacturing plants open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • no fines
  • no police checks
  • no curfew
Visitors stand by "St. Sebastian Tended by Angels," an oil on canvas by Italian painter Giacinto Brandi, during the exhibition "Caravaggio's Time" at the Capitoline Museum in Rome, as the country eases its coronavirus restrictions. (Filippo Monteforte/AFP)

Rome

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • schools closed
  • fines
  • police checks in place

What is not

  • widespread testing not available
  • retail businesses open
  • dine-in service open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • masks not required
  • no curfew
People sit before the city skyline and Han river in a park in Seoul. (Ed Jones/AFP)

Seoul

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • widespread testing available
  • fines in place

What is not

  • retail businesses open
  • manufacturing open
  • dine-in service open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • schools open
  • masks not required
  • no police checks
  • no curfew
A young visitor walks near staff in a viewing platform on the Tokyo Tower. Japan is looking to lift its entry ban on Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam as it aims to ease travel restrictions. Travelers from those countries will be allowed into Japan as long as they prove negative to a polymerase chain reaction test and submit a schedule detailing where they plan to visit. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Tokyo

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • No restrictions

What is not

  • widespread testing not available
  • retail businesses open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • dine-in service open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • schools open
  • masks not required
  • no fines
  • no police checks
  • no curfew
Passengers walk by informational signs at the entrance to a subway station in Toronto. Ridership has plummeted as people avoid public transportation and work from home. (Stephanie Foden/Bloomberg News)

Toronto

What’s required, restricted or in force

  • widespread testing available
  • schools closed
  • fines
  • police checks in place
  • masks required

What is not

  • retail businesses open
  • manufacturing plants open
  • dine-in service open
  • outdoor exercise permitted
  • no curfew

About this story: Max Bearak in Nairobi, William Booth and Karla Adam in London, Mary Beth Sheridan in Mexico City, Terrence McCoy in Rio de Janeiro, Chico Harlan in Rome, Loveday Morris in Berlin, Pamela Rolfe in Madrid, Joanna Slater in New Delhi, Paul Schemm in Dubai, Min Joo Kim in Seoul, Simon Denyer in Tokyo, Gerry Shih in Taipei, Robyn Dixon in Moscow, James McAuley in Paris, Amanda Coletta in Toronto and Shibani Mahtani in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

Subscriber sign in

We noticed you’re blocking ads!

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker. Or purchase a subscription for unlimited access to real news you can count on.
Unblock ads
Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us