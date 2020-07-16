What’s reopened and what’s still restricted in 16 cities around the world

There was no common strategy when the pandemic hit. The same is true around the world for plans to climb back from shutdowns. The priorities and pace are different on how to reopen businesses, schools, restaurants and everything else hit by restrictions to battle the spread of covid-19. Some countries have adopted a fast timetable. Others are more cautious. And there are places still trying to reach the downside of the infection curve. Washington Post correspondents and contributors across 16 cities are keeping a scorecard in their cities on what is back and what is not.
Beijing
What’s required, restricted or in force
- masks required
- fines
- police checks in place.
What is not
- widespread testing not available
- retail businesses open
- manufacturing plants open
- dine-in service open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- schools open
- no curfew
Berlin
What’s required, restricted or in force
- fines
- police checks in place.
What is not
- widespread testing not available
- retail businesses open
- manufacturing plants open
- dine-in service open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- schools open
- masks not required
- no curfew
Dubai
What’s required, restricted or in force
- widespread testing available
- schools closed
- masks required
- fines
- police checks
What is not
- retail businesses open
- manufacturing plants open
- dine-in service open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- no curfew
Hong Kong
What’s required, restricted or in force
- masks required
- fines
- police checks in place
What is not
- widespread testing not available
- retail businesses open
- manufacturing plants open
- dine-in service open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- schools open
- no curfew
London
What’s required, restricted or in force
- widespread testing available
What is not
- retail businesses open
- manufacturing plants open
- dine-in service
- outdoor exercise permitted
- schools open
- no fines
- no police checks
- masks not required
- no curfew
Madrid
What’s required, restricted or in force
- masks required
- fines
- police checks in place
- schools closed
What is not
- widespread testing not available
- retail businesses open
- manufacturing open
- dine-in restaurants open
- schools open
- no curfew
Mexico City
What’s required, restricted or in force
- schools closed
- masks required
- fines possible
What is not
- widespread testing not available
- manufacturing plants open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- no police checks
- no curfew
- retail businesses open
- dine-in restaurants open
Moscow
What’s required, restricted or in force
- widespread testing available
- dine-in service closed
- schools closed
- masks required
What is not
- retail businesses open
- manufacturing plants open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- no fines
- no police checks
- no curfew
Nairobi
What’s required, restricted or in force
- widespread testing available
- schools closed
- masks required
- fines
- police checks
- curfew in place
What is not
- most retail businesses open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- dine-in service open
- manufacturing plants open
New Delhi
What’s required, restricted or in force
- schools closed
- masks required
- fines
- police checks
- curfew in place
What is not
- widespread testing not available
- retail businesses open
- manufacturing plants open
- dine-in service open
- outdoor exercise permitted
Paris
What’s required, restricted or in force
- dine-in service closed
- masks required
- fines in place
What is not
- widespread testing not available
- retail businesses open
- manufacturing plants open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- schools open
- no police checks
- no curfew
Rio de Janeiro
What’s required, restricted or in force
- retail businesses closed
- dine-in service not available
- schools closed
- masks required
What is not
- widespread testing not available
- manufacturing plants open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- no fines
- no police checks
- no curfew
Rome
What’s required, restricted or in force
- schools closed
- fines
- police checks in place
What is not
- widespread testing not available
- retail businesses open
- dine-in service open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- masks not required
- no curfew
Seoul
What’s required, restricted or in force
- widespread testing available
- fines in place
What is not
- retail businesses open
- manufacturing open
- dine-in service open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- schools open
- masks not required
- no police checks
- no curfew
Tokyo
What’s required, restricted or in force
- No restrictions
What is not
- widespread testing not available
- retail businesses open
- manufacturing plants open
- dine-in service open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- schools open
- masks not required
- no fines
- no police checks
- no curfew
Toronto
What’s required, restricted or in force
- widespread testing available
- schools closed
- fines
- police checks in place
- masks required
What is not
- retail businesses open
- manufacturing plants open
- dine-in service open
- outdoor exercise permitted
- no curfew
About this story: Max Bearak in Nairobi, William Booth and Karla Adam in London, Mary Beth Sheridan in Mexico City, Terrence McCoy in Rio de Janeiro, Chico Harlan in Rome, Loveday Morris in Berlin, Pamela Rolfe in Madrid, Joanna Slater in New Delhi, Paul Schemm in Dubai, Min Joo Kim in Seoul, Simon Denyer in Tokyo, Gerry Shih in Taipei, Robyn Dixon in Moscow, James McAuley in Paris, Amanda Coletta in Toronto and Shibani Mahtani in Hong Kong contributed to this report.