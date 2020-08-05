The explosions that ripped through Beirut Tuesday, leaving at least 135 people dead and thousands injured, altered in an instant the face of the Mediterranean city.

Site of blast Med. Sea 1 MILE Beirut 3 MILES TURKEY 5 MILES SYRIA CYPRUS Detail LEBANON Rafik Hariri Int’l Airport ISRAEL JOR. Mediterranean Sea EGYPT 100 MILES Sources: July 24 Sentinel 2 imagery, OpenStreetMap Site of blast Med. Sea Beirut 1 MILE TURKEY 3 MILES SYRIA CYPRUS Detail LEBANON 5 MILES Rafik Hariri Int’l Airport ISRAEL JOR. EGYPT 100 MILES Sources: July 24 Sentinel 2 imagery, OpenStreetMap Site of blast Mediterranean Sea Beirut 1 MILE TURKEY SYRIA CYPRUS 3 MILES Detail LEBANON Rafik Hariri Int’l Airport ISRAEL JOR. 5 MILES EGYPT 100 MILES Sources: July 24 ESA Sentinel 2 imagery and OpenStreetMap

The exact sequence of events remains uncertain. But it is clear that the blasts originated around Warehouse 12 in Beirut’s port area, where 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been stored for years, according to Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab. The dangerous chemical, used for fertilizer and found commonly in homemade bombs, had been kept near vital goods, like grain silos storing Lebanon’s national grain reserve.

June 9 500 FEET Beirut Harbor Warehouse 12 Grain Silo Satellite image source: ©2020 Maxar Technologies June 9 Beirut Harbor 500 FEET Warehouse 12 Grain Silo Satellite image source: ©2020 Maxar Technologies June 9 NORTH Warehouse 12 Beirut Harbor Grain Silo 500 FEET Satellite image source: ©2020 Maxar Technologies June 9 NORTH Beirut Harbor Warehouse 12 Grain Silo 500 FEET Satellite image source: ©2020 Maxar Technologies June 9 NORTH Beirut Harbor Warehouse 12 Grain Silo 500 FEET Satellite image source: ©2020 Maxar Technologies

About 6 p.m. local time, something sparked an explosion, which ignited a fire that appears to have triggered a mammoth blast. It sent red-tinged smoke billowing into the sky and shock waves well beyond the city.

The area around the port was demolished.

August 5 500 FEET Beirut Harbor Capsized passenger ship Warehouse 12 Grain Silo Satellite image source: ©2020 Maxar Technologies August 5 Beirut Harbor Capsized passenger ship 500 FEET Warehouse 12 Grain Silo Satellite image source: ©2020 Maxar Technologies August 5 NORTH Capsized passenger ship Warehouse 12 Beirut Harbor Grain Silo 500 FEET Satellite image source: ©2020 Maxar Technologies August 5 NORTH Capsized passenger ship Beirut Harbor Warehouse 12 Grain Silo 500 FEET Satellite image source: ©2020 Maxar Technologies August 5 NORTH Capsized passenger ship Beirut Harbor Warehouse 12 Grain Silo 500 FEET Satellite image source: ©2020 Maxar Technologies



Smoke rises above Beirut on Aug. 5, a day after explosions ripped through the city. (Hussein Malla/AP)



Ruined buildings in Beirut on Aug. 5. (Bilal Hussein/AP)

Buildings collapsed. The shock wave tore through apartments and sent people flying for cover. Some were trapped under the rubble.

The initial death toll is expected to climb, the Lebanese Red Cross said Wednesday.

Marwan Abboud, Beirut’s governor, said Wednesday the explosions left as many as a quarter of a million people homeless in a city already facing an economic crisis and a novel coronavirus outbreak. Repairs would cost $5 billion, he estimated.