By Laris Karklis and
Maps
Miriam Berger
Reporter covering Middle East, Foreign Affairs

The explosions that ripped through Beirut Tuesday, leaving at least 135 people dead and thousands injured, altered in an instant the face of the Mediterranean city.

Site of

blast

Med.

Sea

1 MILE

Beirut

3 MILES

TURKEY

5 MILES

SYRIA

CYPRUS

Detail

LEBANON

Rafik

Hariri

Int’l

Airport

ISRAEL

JOR.

Mediterranean Sea

EGYPT

100 MILES

Sources: July 24 Sentinel 2 imagery, OpenStreetMap

The exact sequence of events remains uncertain. But it is clear that the blasts originated around Warehouse 12 in Beirut’s port area, where 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been stored for years, according to Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab. The dangerous chemical, used for fertilizer and found commonly in homemade bombs, had been kept near vital goods, like grain silos storing Lebanon’s national grain reserve.

[What we know about the Beirut explosions]

June 9

500 FEET

Beirut Harbor

Warehouse

12

Grain

Silo

Satellite image source: ©2020 Maxar Technologies

June 9

NORTH

Warehouse 12

Beirut

Harbor

Grain Silo

500 FEET

Satellite image source: ©2020 Maxar Technologies

About 6 p.m. local time, something sparked an explosion, which ignited a fire that appears to have triggered a mammoth blast. It sent red-tinged smoke billowing into the sky and shock waves well beyond the city.

The area around the port was demolished.

August 5

500 FEET

Beirut

Harbor

Capsized

passenger ship

Warehouse

12

Grain

Silo

Satellite image source: ©2020 Maxar Technologies

August 5

NORTH

Capsized

passenger ship

Warehouse 12

Beirut

Harbor

Grain Silo

500 FEET

Satellite image source: ©2020 Maxar Technologies

Smoke rises above Beirut on Aug. 5, a day after explosions ripped through the city. (Hussein Malla/AP)

Ruined buildings in Beirut on Aug. 5. (Bilal Hussein/AP)

Buildings collapsed. The shock wave tore through apartments and sent people flying for cover. Some were trapped under the rubble.

[The stunning moments when Beirut’s blasts upended individual lives, captured on video by chance]

The initial death toll is expected to climb, the Lebanese Red Cross said Wednesday.

Marwan Abboud, Beirut’s governor, said Wednesday the explosions left as many as a quarter of a million people homeless in a city already facing an economic crisis and a novel coronavirus outbreak. Repairs would cost $5 billion, he estimated.


The scene of an explosion that destroyed parts of the port of Beirut on Aug. 4. (Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post)