Countries around the world responded with offers to send money and medical aid.

The explosions came as Lebanon grappled with a tanking economy and a resurgent coronavirus outbreak.

As rescue workers comb through the rubble, here are some organizations that have launched initiatives to help.

• The Lebanese Red Cross

The Lebanese Red Cross is helping with the medical response. The organization says it deployed more than 125 ambulances after the explosions. Red Cross emergency workers are helping to find the injured or dead, distributing food and offering shelter to the displaced.

“Lebanese Red Cross teams are working around-the-clock to provide first aid, transport people to hospitals, and distribute aid to families, Jenelle Eli, a global spokesperson for the American Red Cross, said in a statement. “It’s going to be a long road ahead and I fear there’s more heartache to be discovered. But community members are stepping up to help one another. And that bit of hope is shining through.” Donate here.

• Islamic Relief

The British nongovernmental organization is working to provide food, water and shelter for those left homeless by the blasts.

“In a few days, we will also start helping to clear the streets of the debris caused by the blast, providing people currently out of work with cash to help out,” Islamic Relief Lebanon Country Director Nidal Ali said in a statement. Donate here.

• Impact Lebanon

The nonprofit launched a crowdfunding campaign to provide more than $6 million for disaster relief, pledging to disburse the funds to local organizations and the Lebanese Red Cross. Donate here.

• UNICEF

The Beirut office of the U.N. International Children’s Fund said it is working to help the government salvage what’s left of the medical supplies and vaccines stored at the port, while its partners provide counseling to children traumatized from the explosions and their aftermath. Donate here.

• United Nations World Food Program

The explosion destroyed a port vital for the country’s food supply. Lebanon imports nearly 85 percent of its food, according to the United Nations World Food Program, which means the coming weeks could see a shortage. The organization is putting together food packages, delivering flour and grains to local bakeries and mills and providing basic emergency food assistance. Donate here.

• International Medical Corps