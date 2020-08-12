AD

Lebanon’s government resigned Monday — but the state had already been basically absent in the response to the blast. Instead, civil society and people from across the country swiftly mobilized to clean streets, search for survivors, and feed and house one another.

In the immediate aftermath, the Lebanese are demanding that money and aid in the form of food, medical care and housing be channeled only toward trusted local organizations. They do not trust any government or state institutions — dominated since the end of Lebanon’s civil war by networks of militia-leaders-turned-politicians — not to try to take a cut.

When it comes to millions, and perhaps billions, in aid, that is easier said than done, analysts told The Washington Post.

A failing state

In the days since the explosion, local initiatives have been remarkably effective in mobilizing immediate relief, said Nadim Houry, executive director of the Arab Reform Initiative.

“Lebanon, because of its many past wars, crises and conflict, has a very developed and vibrant civil society,” he said. “We’ve seen them very quickly speed into action. A lot of the aid is trying to bypass state bureaucracies and feed those.”

World leaders have echoed calls to prioritize nongovernmental organizations. On Saturday, France co-hosted a virtual donor summit in which international donors pledged $298 million in aid. “Assistance should be timely, sufficient and consistent with the needs of the Lebanese people,” 15 world leaders said in a statement, and “directly delivered to the Lebanese population, with utmost efficiency and transparency.”

After the emergency relief, however, a government is needed to coordinate rebuilding Beirut’s shattered port, businesses and roads, said Sibylle Rizk, director of public policy for Kulluna Irada, a Beirut-based civic organization for political reform.

“The temptation is to bypass state authorities and go directly to the people,” she said. “This is possible only for limited areas, for pure humanitarian aid … The minute you start looking at reconstruction efforts, you need some kind of state institution.”

For the past year, Lebanese have taken to the streets demanding political change. But they have struggled to shake up the political status quo: a clique of politicians who have relied on sectarian patronage networks and geopolitics to profit and remain in power.

Alex Simon, co-founder of Synaps, a Beirut-based research and training organization, told The Post that is why, for now, donors should “resist the urge to channel aid through government bodies … the country’s bankruptcy means that Lebanon’s factions will be all the more aggressive and creative in capturing this flood of aid funding.”

As Stanford academic Christiana Parreira wrote in a 2019 report for Synaps, “Foreign donors often fund programs promising to build the capacity of state institutions, while generally ignoring the existential reasons behind their malfunctions. Lebanon’s Western backers thus end up subsidizing the broken system they hope to fix.”

Emergency and economic crises

Aid, however, is still badly needed. Lebanon was already facing a trifecta of problems: a collapsed economy, a political uprising and a coronavirus outbreak. Now there’s a humanitarian crisis to contend with.

To be effective, donors need to approach the situation as it would a simultaneous earthquake and an economic crisis, Houry said. “Like managing a fire on many fronts.”

“We’ve seen how money gets siphoned off,” he continued. “[So] what transparency efforts are going to be put in place? How can these measures be strengthened and ensuring accountability?”

At protests and on social media, Lebanese have urged international donors to support local initiatives and organizations, from the Lebanese Red Cross to the beloved owner of a destroyed corner store or restaurant.

Actually accessing cash, though, can pose another problem, Rizk said. Lebanon’s crisis-ridden banking sector has limits on withdrawing dollars and the lira. The collapse of the Lebanese currency has led to inflation, so money sent in dollars loses much of its worth once converted.

One workaround has been the Lebanese diaspora mobilizing to raise funds and send assistance, Rizk said. But until Lebanon’s indebted government — now-dissolved — agrees to a long-sought loan from the International Monetary Fund, the banking crisis is unlikely to be resolved.

The United Nations is another actor quickly mobilizing on the ground. On Tuesday, it announced that it would send tens of thousands of tons of wheat flour to Lebanon to prevent a food shortage after Lebanon’s main grain silo at the port was destroyed. Still, Rizk warned, the international body faced the same long-standing issue of the political impact of how it distributes aid.

“The issue is who is their interlocutor in Lebanon, and how to channel and organize the funding in the absence of the state, in the absence of a budget, in the absence of a financial system,” she said.

Several countries have pledged millions in aid. French President Emmanuel Macron was the first world leader to visit Beirut; he walked its shattered streets on Friday. It was, Lebanese noted, a show of solidarity from the country’s former colonial power that none of Lebanon’s embattled leadership dared do.

Two days after the blast, the United States sent its first round of emergency aid from the U.S. Central Command hub in Qatar, the Associated Press reported. The State Department said Friday that it had pledged more than $17 million overall.

The United States has focused aid in part on the Lebanese military because it is seen as a counterweight to the militant group Hezbollah, which was a key broker in Lebanon’s government. Washington has sanctioned Hezbollah and designated it a terrorist group. In Lebanon, it is a recognized political party with a wide social service network.