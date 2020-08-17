At a news conference Saturday, President Trump said universal mail-in voting would be “catastrophic” for the United States. “It’s going to make our country the laughingstock of the world,” he told reporters.

Trump blocked an emergency infusion of federal funds for the U.S. Postal Service because he wanted to restrict voting by mail, he said last week.

Elections by mail pose a fraud risk, he said without evidence, and argued that ballots would take too long to process.

But Trump’s critics say he is blocking, for political reasons, a practice that is common around the world.

Do other countries encourage voting by mail?

In Switzerland, all eligible voters are sent ballots, which they can either send in by mail or bring to polling booths, months before elections. In some regions, voters can also cast ballots online.

Voting by mail is by far the most popular option, accounting for nearly 90 percent of all votes in the country, according to some studies. It is not clear whether it increases turnout, which is low by international standards — 45.1 percent last year, which some attribute to the complexity of the political system.

Switzerland is an outlier, but other countries do see wide acceptance of mail-in ballots. Some have expanded their mail-in voting during the pandemic. In Australia, where voting is compulsory by law, political parties from across the spectrum pushed voters to vote by mail in regional elections this year.

In South Korea, widely praised for its handling of a nationwide election during the pandemic, the left-of-center government gave coronavirus patients or those in isolation the option to vote by mail between March 23 and 28, several weeks ahead of parliamentary elections in April.

In Poland, the right-wing government was forced to cancel plans to hold a vote exclusively via mail in the face of political opposition. Instead, it rescheduled the election to begin in late June and allowed voters to either mail in ballots or vote in person.

The Polish election did see an increase in the use of mail-in ballots, which did not cause a significant delay to the electoral process, according to an analysis by Vasil Vashchanka of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, and a subsequent legal challenge by the opposition was defeated in court.

How common are mail-in ballots in the United States?

Despite Trump’s opposition, mail-in ballots are in regular use in many parts of the United States. Five states vote primarily by mail: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

These states rarely report voter fraud; one of them, Utah, is a reliably red state that has voted for the Republican presidential candidate every year since 1964.

For much of the rest of the country, mail-in voting is an option. A Washington Post analysis has found that at least 77 percent of American voters will be eligible to cast ballots by mail in the fall.

What about Internet voting?

Online voting might seem like a natural next step. But so far, only one country has embraced it fully. Estonia has allowed Internet voting, which it calls “i-Voting,” since 2005, and in 2007 it began using it in national elections.

The system, which the government says is “simple, elegant and secure,” is substantially cheaper than other ways of holding elections. It’s also popular: In the 2019 parliamentary elections, 43.8 percent of voters cast ballots online.

But Estonia’s elections have faced criticism. In 2014, a group of international experts published a report that argued the system should be withdrawn, pointing to a variety of potential technical problems and cybersecurity vulnerabilities. (Estonian officials dismissed the criticism as politically motivated.)

Other countries have looked, with caution, to Estonia’s example, including neighboring Lithuania, which hopes to first test run an Internet-based system with overseas voters. But for many governments, the potential for risks and complications has proved too high a barrier.

In Switzerland, where Internet voting had been allowed in some regions for years, researchers said last year they had found a significant flaw in a new online voting system, prompting officials to pause its roll out.

In the United States, some states and officials have expressed concerns about the safety and reliability of Internet voting. West Virginia was forced to backtrack on the use of one smartphone-based voting app in primaries earlier this year over possible security flaws.

Does anyone have a better plan?

While remote voting, accelerated by the spread of the coronavirus, may prove the future of global elections, it comes with significant logistical hurdles. In some instances, officials may continue to choose simpler paths.

Many nations have extended voting hours during the pandemic, sometimes allowing people to cast their ballot days or even weeks early. In South Korea, where two days of early voting were allowed in addition to mail-in ballots, over a quarter of eligible voters cast their votes before the election.

New Zealand, which announced Monday it would delay its upcoming national election by four weeks, has pledged millions to its national election commission to expand opportunities to vote, with voting open from Oct. 3 to election day on Oct. 17 and voters allowed to use any polling station they choose.