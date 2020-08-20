The exercises come as Germany grapples with a resurgence of anti-Semitic crimes, along with cases of far-right extremism among members of its armed forces and police. Israel, meanwhile, appears eager to tighten strategic ties with Berlin and other NATO members as it pursues an assertive foreign policy.

“After the crime against humanity that was the Shoah [Holocaust], it is a moving sign of our friendship today that we are flying side by side with the Israeli Air Force for the first time in our history,” Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, the head of Germany’s air force, said in a statement Monday, the New York Times reported.

Because of its World War II legacy, Germany has a special obligation “to fight anti-Semitism with the utmost consistency,” he said, according to the Deutsche Welle outlet.

In coordinated media moments, Israeli and German airmen fist-bumped rather than shaking hands — a coronavirus precaution. Because of the pandemic, the drills are set to be the Israeli air force’s only international exercise of the year.

The German and Israeli air forces held joint drills in Israeli’s Negev desert last year. The current training, which runs through Aug. 28, will include mock missile threats, dogfights and air-to-ground combat. These simulations provide German troops the chance to train with Israel’s elite forces and Israel the opportunity to take part in aerial maneuvers with a NATO military and practice fighting over foreign terrain.

Germany faces pressure to modernize its military. President Trump has criticized the country for coming in below its NATO spending commitments.

In early August, Trump announced he would withdraw about 6,400 U.S. troops from the country and shift an additional 5,600 to other European countries. He linked the decision to Berlin’s failure to foot more of the military spending bill. (About 24,000 U.S. troops will remain in Germany.)

Trump’s move was welcomed by the leader of Germany’s largest far-right party, Alternative for Germany, which won seats in parliament for the first time in 2017 with the third-highest number of votes.