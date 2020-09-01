In the meantime, the virus found its victims elsewhere. But that has begun to change.

Nearly six months into the pandemic, advocates warn, the coronavirus has started to find new footholds in some camps, or in dangerous proximity, threatening some of the world’s most vulnerable populations.

A matter of time

For the millions of people around the world displaced by economic collapse, violence and war, practices like social distancing, hand-washing and isolating the sick and most at risk are often impossible.

Last week, the Gaza Strip, one of the poorest and most densely populated places on Earth, reported its first official cases of community transmission. Within days, tens of patients and one death were confirmed in the blockaded coastal enclave, where clean water, electricity and medical care are in critically short supply.

Nearly 80 percent of Gaza’s roughly 2 million residents depend on international assistance after decades of conflict, and nearly 600,000 Palestinians still live in urban, slum-like refugee camps. The territory had previously recorded around 100 cases among quarantined travelers, amid rumors of unconfirmed community spread.

On the Greek island of Lesbos, home to a massive camp for Europe-bound migrants and asylum seekers, cases have been climbing since the island’s capital, Mytilene, recorded its first infection on Aug. 12, said Caroline Willemen, who coordinates the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) covid-19 response there. On Saturday, authorities tightened the island’s coronavirus measures.

Just 10 miles from Mytilene, some 13,000 people live in Moria camp, which was built to house 3,000. The camp instated strict movement restrictions in February, and tests and quarantines all new arrivals.

But these measures only go so far. “Sooner or later someone who lives in Mytilene and works in the camp is going to bring [the virus] in,” Willemen said.

In its density, she said, the camp is like “a festival that no one wants to be at” — and which would be banned under Greece’s current virus-related restrictions.

Meanwhile, in northeast Syria, al-Hol refugee camp confirmed its first local coronavirus infection on Aug. 27, several weeks after three medical workers there tested positive. The Northeast region has officially recorded 394 coronavirus cases as of Aug. 24. But tests are limited and about half have come back positive — suggesting a much wider spread, said Will Turner, the MSF emergency manager for Syria.

The number of medical facilities in al-Hol has declined, from 24 in May to five in August, in part due to coronavirus-related cuts, Turner said. The camp houses more than 65,000 people, mainly women and children.

In Syria’s war-ravaged northwest — the country’s last mainly rebel-held zone, where many residents have been displaced multiple times after years of fighting — testing and data are similarly scarce.

Six weeks ago the region’s first coronavirus patient, a doctor, was confirmed. Since then, infections have proliferated, half among medical staff, said Sherine Ibrahim, the deputy director of Care in Syria.

“We were all quite surprised that we didn’t see this exploding earlier on,” said Misty Buswell, a Middle East regional director for the International Rescue Committee. “But I think now we are really starting to get to a tipping point.”

Raising the alarm

In recent months, aid groups said donors by and large have shown less interest in funding covid-19 response work in places without major outbreaks, which has left groups pleading for resources to prevent potential catastrophes.

In camps, the strategy from the start has been to assume that outbreaks are inevitable and prepare accordingly, said Mohamed El Montassir Hussein, the IRC Kenya country director.

Since cases first emerged in Kenya in March, the country’s two main refugee camps, Kakuma and Dadaab, have been largely sealed off. Health-care staff, already dealing with seasonal malaria and cholera outbreaks, have worked to educate residents about the coronavirus, prepare isolation areas and bolster stockpiles of protective gear.

Official numbers remain low: 76 cases in Kakuma and 44 in Dadaab as of Aug. 27, Hussein said. But testing remains minimal, and some 90 percent of infections have been asymptotic.

Kenya has still not reached its peak case numbers, said Hussein, who expects cases in the camps to keep rising as well. Mercy Laker, a deputy country director for Care in South Sudan, said IDP camps there are facing a similar situation.

“There is consensus that there is community transmission going on, but we don’t know the extent to which people are getting infected,” she said. “So its definitely a time bomb.”

The cost of isolation

For those living in camps, months of isolation have come with costs.

In Bangladesh, around 1 million Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar live in crowded encampments around the city of Cox’s Bazar. One-third of them do not have access to soap, and more than a half live without enough water, said Shannon Scribner, who leads Oxfam America’s humanitarian advocacy team. In an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, humanitarian staffing in the camps has been reduced by 80 percent and quarantines on newcomers are in place, she said. Officially, the camps have seen around 90 confirmed cases, and the surrounding community has recorded some 4,000.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” Scribner said. “You do need to control the spread. But the problem is that people living in these refugee camps already have so many protection threats they are facing every day.”

In Moria, residents used to be able to leave the camp and spend a few hours in town. But while Greece’s islands have welcomed back summer tourists, movement in and out of the camp remains highly restricted. As cases in Lesbos rose last month, Moria suspended activities considered nonessential, including school and sports.