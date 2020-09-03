Specialist equipment deployed by the team subsequently detected the presence of two bodies, one apparently an adult and the other smaller and curled up, perhaps that of a child, said Edward Bitar of Live Love Lebanon, a humanitarian organization that is part of the rescue effort. In one of the bodies, the equipment detected what could be a pulse with 18 beats per minute, he said.

Several hours later, that pulse had fallen to 10 beats a minute, he said.

“We’re not sure if they are alive. One of them is for sure dead,” Bitar said. “We are not even sure there are bodies inside. That is what the equipment is showing. Sometimes the equipment shows something, and there is nothing inside. ”

The Topos team is known worldwide for its rescue work, notably during the Haitian earthquake when they rescued a person who had been buried for 27 days, the local Daily Star newspaper reported.

Reports that there may still be survivors gripped the city on the eve of somber commemorations planned on Friday to mark one month since the blast. Nearly 200 people died, over 6,000 were wounded and vast areas of the city were destroyed when about 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate blew up at Beirut’s port.

There are still at least a dozen people unaccounted for, but it was not clear whether any of them at the time of the blast had been near the site now being searched by the rescue team.

A sniffer dog with a French team had also detected a smell at the site a week ago, Bitar said, but no one followed through.

“We don’t want to raise false expectations,” he said. “But if there is a one percent possibility of finding anyone … we are doing everything we can.”