A Chilean team, working with a rescue dog named Flash, detected the possible survivor trapped below wreckage in the neighborhood of Gemmayze, local media reported, prompting a flurry of activity at the scene.
Signs of breathing and pulse, “along with the temperature sensor, means there is a possibility of life,” rescue worker Eddy Bitar told reporters, according to Reuters.
Workers at the scene said they suspected two bodies were trapped below the rubble. One may be alive. It could take hours to excavate the scene safely, workers said, and a crowd that gathered was asked to stay quiet, so as not to drown out signs of life.
Gemmayze, a bustling area known for its bars and restaurants, was one of the neighborhoods worst-hit in the Aug. 4 explosion. The blast, caused by the ignition of a stockpile of ammonium nitrate in a port warehouse, caused billions of dollars’ worth of damage.
Lebanon’s army said Saturday that seven people were still missing.