That’s why the revelations of the past few days seem so damaging. A Thursday night bombshell from the Atlantic’s editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg alleged that Trump skipped a 2018 visit to a French cemetery that holds the remains of U.S. soldiers slain in World War I in part because he saw these fallen Americans as “suckers” and “losers.” Goldberg cited the firsthand accounts of four anonymous high-level officials as evidence, prompting Trump and his allies to howl once more about “fake news” and the poisonous agendas arrayed against them.

But subsequent reporting from outlets including The Washington Post and a veteran journalist at right-wing Fox News buttressed the assertions in Goldberg’s piece. As my colleague Michael Kranish detailed, in the public record there’s already plenty of evidence of Trump’s disparagement of military service. Moreover, the conspicuous unwillingness of prominent retired generals and key former Trump officials — in particular, former chief of staff John F. Kelly and former defense secretary Jim Mattis — to defend the president told its own story.

“The quotes were anonymous, but it has been an open secret in Washington that many prominent retired four-stars have regarded Trump with growing horror as he assaulted the traditions of discipline and professionalism that are bedrocks of military life,” noted Post columnist David Ignatius.

“What the military came to understand over the past four years is that, for all Trump’s talk of patriotism, he truly is transactional,” Ignatius added. “Throughout his career, he has always believed that loyalty was for chumps.”

Trump’s relationship with the military already took a dark turn this summer. His tweeted desire to unleash federal agents and the armed forces, if need be, on protesters in U.S. cities disquieted current and former military officers and defense officials. Now, should the November election prove for whatever reason inconclusive or unacceptable to Trump, experts imagine the president could thrust serving men and women into the middle of a post-election crisis.

Writing in The Post’s Outlook section, Georgetown law professor Rosa Brooks shared the grim scenarios generated by a simulation exercise in which former government officials and academics role-played possible contested outcomes in November.

“In every exercise, both teams sought to mobilize their supporters to take to the streets,” wrote Brooks, pointing to the disproportionate power an incumbent president has over their opponent. “Team Biden repeatedly called for peaceful protests, while Team Trump encouraged provocateurs to incite violence, then used the resulting chaos to justify sending federalized Guard units or active-duty military personnel into American cities to ‘restore order,’ leading to still more violence.”

Seeking to shift the conversation, Trump said the anonymous sniping against him only reflected the grievances of a top brass that is disconnected from the rank-and-file. “I’m not saying the military’s in love with me — the soldiers are,” he said on Monday. “The top people in the Pentagon probably aren’t, because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy.”

That’s a line of attack that echoes his distaste for U.S. entanglements abroad, including the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and eagerness to draw down U.S. deployments overseas. But it rings hollow. Polling conducted before the political conventions — and before the allegations published this past week — shows Trump’s opponent, former vice president Joe Biden, leading Trump among active-duty service members.

Moreover, Trump has hardly distanced himself from the military-industrial complex he tried to decry. His defense secretary, Mark T. Esper, was a top corporate lobbyist for Raytheon, a leading arms company. His administration has both added to the bloat of the Pentagon’s budget and refused to accept congressional oversight of its foreign operations, particularly its support for the Saudi-led war effort in Yemen.

“The Trump administration … has been unconcerned with legal and constitutional requirements that outline Congress’s essential role in sending troops into imminent hostilities,” wrote left-wing commentator Katrina vanden Heuvel. “This is the same President Trump, after all, who has continued U.S. participation in Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen even after Congress voted to stop it and affirmed that it was unconstitutional.”

And then there are the bombs. Under Trump’s watch, the United States dropped a record number of them in Afghanistan on Taliban targets in 2019, part of the administration’s agenda to bring the Islamist group to the negotiating table. But it has had deadly, destabilizing consequences.

“In the same period, allegations of civilian casualties reviewed by the Pentagon doubled,” reported my colleague Susannah George. “But the number of in-depth investigations into those allegations dropped by half. Hundreds of charges of Afghan civilian deaths and injuries as a result of airstrikes received only an initial assessment.”

That sort of callousness toward civilian casualties runs to the very top — Trump, after all, once mused publicly about the merits of killing the families of suspected Islamist militants.

“Many times we have done interviews like this, and our lives stay the same,” Asadullah Mubaris, 31, an Afghan civil society activist who claims a friend was killed during a recent airstrike, told George, referring to conversations he’s had with foreign journalists. “Still there are airstrikes killing us.”

The fallen U.S. soldiers in France aren’t “losers,” but the victims of Trump’s air campaigns abroad and their loved ones have lost everything.