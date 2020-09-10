In a video shared on social media, two officers can be seen forcing Ordóñez to the ground and shocking him. He and several bystanders repeatedly ask the police officers to stop. “Please, no more,” Ordóñez says.

Police arrested Ordóñez and took him to a police station. Friends quoted in the Colombian news media said he was already unresponsive. He was later moved to a hospital, where he died.

AD

The footage of Ordóñez’s arrest was shared widely online, often under the hashtag #ColombianLivesMatter. Many compared his death to that of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis who died during an arrest by White police officers in May, setting off a global wave of racial justice protests.

Large crowds gathered in Engativá, the neighborhood where Ordóñez was arrested, and surrounded the small police station where he had been held. Protesters in Bogota set fire to police stations and vehicles over the course of Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, and crowds also gathered in other cities.

Police confirmed on Thursday that at least one minor was among those who died during the violence, while the mayor’s office said that 248 civilians were injured. Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez said that there had been at least 58 cases of injuries from firearms and that in some cases police officers appeared to have used firearms “indiscriminately."

AD

AD

Local and national officials condemned the behavior of the arresting officers but appealed for calm.

“My condolences to the family and friends of those who were killed or injured,” Lopez said in a video shared to social media. “Destroying Bogota will not fix the police.”

“The National Government rejects what happened to Javier Ordóñez, as Colombians we also express our solidarity with his family and we join the pain of thousands of Colombians,” Interior Vice Minister Daniel Palacios said at a news briefing.

Authorities pledged to investigate the death of Ordóñez, but announced that more than 1,500 additional officers, as well as 300 soldiers, would be deployed throughout Bogota to prevent further rioting and property damage.

Police violence has been the subject of protests in Colombia before. Last year, teenage protester Dilan Cruz died after being hit by a projectile during an anti-government protest in Bogota.

Colombia has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with more than 680,000 confirmed cases and 22,000 deaths so far. The country imposed a strict lockdown in March and kept those measures in place longer than most other nations, amid a period of economic and social hardship for many Colombians.