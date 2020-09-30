In Sweden, Dagens Nyheter, the paper of record, delivered a similarly bleak verdict in a lead editorial: “It was hard to believe that tonight’s battle was about who would lead the world’s superpower.”

On the other side of the globe, the right-leaning Australian echoed that review. “The first debate between would-be leaders of the free world was better suited to the Colosseum of ancient Rome or a cage fight in Las Vegas,” the paper wrote in an analysis.

In recent years, Pew Research Center polls have captured growing global disillusionment with the United States under President Trump. Views of the United States among some of its closest peers have slid to the lowest level in two decades, amid clashes with foreign partners and over the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The reputational decline has been a focus on interest in Beijing, where officials have accused the United States of double standards on human rights. “I used to admire this kind of televised debate in American politics, but I have much more mixed feelings when watch it again now,” Hu Xijin, editor of the state-run Global Times, wrote on his blog, according to the Associated Press.

Tensions between Trump and world leaders traditionally allied with the United States have become more apparent in recent months. When Judith Collins, the leader of New Zealand’s opposition, in her country’s election debate Wednesday, applauded Trump for not rushing “into war,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern responded: “It is a worry when the best thing you can say is we haven’t had war?”

The U.S. debate reinforced “the perception that the United States is going through dark times,” political scientist Célia Belin told France’s left-leaning Libération newspaper.

The debate “was truly terrible,” Anna Soubry, a former British lawmaker, wrote on Twitter. “Whatever our views let’s agree and promise we will never allow British politics to plummet to such a level.”

Foreign observers tended to see the debate as a broader referendum on the state of U.S. politics. “Whoever is looking for an explanation for the shape the United States is currently in will find it in those 90 minutes, that should have been a political debate,” the Neue Zürcher Zeitung wrote in its editorial. “Instead, the tradition has degenerated into cheap reality TV. What flickered across TV screens was the image of a country in chaos.”

Some analysts abroad said the tenor of the debate should not have come as a surprise after the past four years. “Everyone is pretending as if something extraordinary has happened — that’s certainly valid in a historic context, but what happened on Tuesday was not unusual for Trump. That’s who he is,” said Stephan Bierling, an international politics professor at the University of Regensburg in Germany, who recently published a book on Trump’s “America First” policy.

Bierling agreed that the United States’ standing in the world has suffered.

“The U.S. has always been a democratic role model — without it, us Germans wouldn’t be living in a free and democratic country,” he said. “Our motherland of democracy has gone down a dangerous path … and a second Trump term would severely damage its democratic norms.”

Televised debates in the run-up to elections are largely a U.S. export that have long fascinated foreign viewers, and they have caught on in Europe. Journalists who have moderated such debates in their countries responded with incredulity to Tuesday night’s spectacle.

“Insults, interruptions, noise,” Nick Robinson, a BBC journalist who moderated last year’s debate between opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wrote on Twitter.