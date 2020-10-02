British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Like Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially played down the virus’s severity. But his tone changed after the then 55-year-old spent several days in intensive care in April following his diagnosis of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. His infection could have “gone either way,” Johnson said.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has been a high-profile detractor of the virus, which he has called a “little cold.” He tested positive for the virus in July and reportedly recovered well after several weeks of a mild infection. Bolsonaro repeatedly flouted health recommendations before contracting the coronavirus — and even afterward, an analysis by The Washington Post found.

Brazil ranks third in the world for the highest number of coronavirus infections and second for covid-19 fatalities, trailing the United States.

Canadian first lady Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

In mid-March, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a trip to London with flu-like symptoms. She soon tested positive for the virus. Her husband, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, entered into a 14-day self-quarantine, during which he continued to work from his residence. Two weeks later, Canada’s first lady announced she had recovered.

“To everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love,” she said at the time, the Associated Press reported.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko

In July, Belarus’s embattled President Alexander Lukashenko said he had covid-19 and “had lived through this virus.” Lukashenko, currently battling protests against his decades of authoritarian rule, has dismissed the virus as a “psychosis” and downplayed the extent of its spread in Belarus.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández battled the coronavirus in June and was briefly hospitalized. At the time, Hernandez voiced support for an unproven and experimental treatment. He has since joined global calls for a coronavirus vaccine to be equitably distributed, the AP reported.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei

Sixty-four-year-old Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has multiple sclerosis and walks with a cane. As of mid-September, he has also had covid-19.

“My symptoms are very mild,” he said during a national address on Sept. 18, the AP reported. “Up to now, I have body aches, it hurt more yesterday than today, like a bad cold,” he continued. “I don’t have a fever, I have a bit of a cough.”

Dominican President Luis Abinader

Three weeks before a presidential vote in the Dominican Republic in July, the leading candidate Luis Abinader and his wife announced they had tested positive for the virus. Abinader went into isolation, recovered and won the election.

Bolivian interim president Jeanine Áñez

Bolivia’s interim president, Jeanine Áñez, was a candidate in this month’s presidential race following a bout with covid-19 in July. She dropped out in mid-September, citing the need to unite the conservative bloc.

Prince Albert II of Monaco