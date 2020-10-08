“This is where we are today because of a failure of leadership by this administration,” she said.

Pew surveys of more than a dozen countries published in September and October found that the public in allied countries — not individual leaders — rated Chinese President Xi more favorably than President Trump.

In a poll on perception of leaders from Germany, France, Britain, Russia, China and the United States published last month, 16 percent of those surveyed across 13 countries said they trusted Trump, compared with 19 percent for Xi and 23 percent for Russia’s Vladimir Putin. German Chancellor Angela Merkel ranked the highest, with 76 percent of respondents confident that she could be trusted “to do the right thing regarding world affairs."

Overall, no more than 1 in 3 people said they trusted either Trump or Xi when it comes to world affairs. Broken down by country, another survey found that only the public polled in the United States and Japan had more confidence in Trump than in Xi. In Belgium, 22 percent rated Xi favorably compared with 9 percent for Trump. In Germany, 78 percent lacked confidence in Xi — while 89 percent felt the same way about Trump.

Pew has consistently found poor global ratings for Trump and the United States throughout his administration. In some countries, the United States’ standing has hit record lows.

The United States has received the lowest rating globally for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic among the nations represented in Pew’s multicountry studies. While few of those surveyed think that China, where the novel coronavirus first emerged, has handled the pandemic well, they still rate it better than the United States.

At the same time, global views of Xi’s leadership have also taken a hit. In some countries, Pew’s research found, Xi’s reputation has reached record lows, with the number of people reporting “not too much or no confidence” in him doubling since last year.

During the debate, Vice President Pence praised Trump for suspending “all travel from China” in March and said that former vice president Joe Biden opposed the move as “xenophobic and hysterical.”