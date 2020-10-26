Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corp., two of the Australian women said the procedure was involuntary and the reasons for it were not made clear.

AD

AD

One of the women said a staff member told her that she “needed to examine my vagina,” according to the ABC.

The incident has been referred to the Australian Federal Police and the ABC reported that at least one of the women is considering legal action, even though Australia has only limited options to investigate.

It is unclear how many passengers were searched and whether passengers from other flights were affected.

The Oct. 2 searches have sparked outrage in Australia, where Foreign Minister Marise Payne has called them a “grossly disturbing, offensive, concerning set of events.”

“It is not something I have ever heard of occurring in my life, in any context,” Payne said.

AD

Her ministry — which was informed about the incident earlier this month — has issued a complaint to Qatar. In a statement to 7 News, the ministry added that Qatari authorities had promised “detailed and transparent information on the event,” expected later this week.

AD

In a response to 7 News, the Australian director of human rights group Amnesty International on Sunday called the incident a “gross violation of these women’s human rights.”

The airport, Australia’s foreign ministry and Qatar’s government communications office were not immediately available to comment.

In a statement issued to multiple media outlets, Hamad International Airport said the searches were carried out because of concern “about the health and welfare of a mother who had just given birth."

AD

The baby, the airport said, is under care in Qatar. It did not specify what group or agency had taken in the infant.

In Qatar, sex between unmarried people is illegal, according to a law that largely targets women and marginalized migrant workers, which sometimes leads to secret pregnancies, Deutsche Welle reported. Until saying it would abandon the practice five years ago in the face of criticism from international labor groups, Qatar Airways would fire women who became pregnant in their first five years of employment.