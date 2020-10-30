Speaking on Wednesday, Macron said that he hoped that a 15-day lockdown would be sufficient to curb the virus and said he wanted to “cultivate the hope to celebrate with our families the previous moments that are Christmas and end of year festivities."

The French leader’s conditional language caused alarm in France. Other European officials have offered more openly pessimistic accounts. “I think that this year’s Christmas will be a different Christmas,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday.

Von der Leyen was echoing comments made by Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa, who in an interview with the RAC1 radio station the week before said that Christmas “would not be normal, it will be different and with distance."

In the United States, where Christmas shares the winter holiday season with Thanksgiving, official concern has been more muted, with some Republican officials pledging to keep the country open during the holiday season.

President Trump has accused Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden of wanting to cancel Christmas, though the candidate has not spoken publicly on the issue.

The outcome of Canada’s October Thanksgiving indicates that even smaller gatherings can contribute to the spread of the virus. Officials in at least three provinces and the federal government linked a rise in covid-19 cases to the holiday.

“It’s frustrating knowing that unless we are really, really careful, there may not be the kinds of family gatherings we want to have at Christmas,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a national address on Tuesday.

With well-over a month to go until the Christmas, there are signs that it will be a muted affair in many parts of Europe. Cities in Britain, the Czech Republic and Germany have announced that they will cancel traditional Christmas markets due to the pandemic.

Even in the Vatican, the center of the Catholic Church, changes are underway: officials said this week that attendance for Pope Francis’ Christmas Mass will be limited, citing the surge in new cases in Italy.

But some health experts suggest that far more restrictions may be necessary. Andreas Westerfellhaus, Germany’s commissioner for nursing care, said this week that families should consider celebrating in “shifts” to avoid spread the virus to the vulnerable.

“Unusual times require unusual solutions,” Westerfellhaus told the German publication Bild. “Different households could celebrate together on different days.”

A top Belgian doctor had a more radical proposal. Frédérique Jacobs, head of the infectious-diseases department at the Erasme hospital in Brussels, suggested that Christmas celebrations could be postponed to July or August.