Rather than fall more than 30 feet to the ground, the train was brought to a stop by one of two whale tail sculptures emplaced at the end of the track. The driver of the train was able to escape. He visited a hospital as a precautionary measure, according to local media reports.

Dutch emergency services have told reporters there were no other passengers aboard.

The artwork’s official name, “Saved by the Whale’s Tail,” now seems apt. Made out of plastic and installed in 2002, its designer seemed surprised it could hold a moving train.

“It has been there for almost 20 years,” architect Maarten Struijs told NOS. “You actually expect the plastic to disintegrate a bit, but that apparently is not the case.” Struijs told the Dutch broadcaster that the event was a “miracle” and that he was impressed by how artistic the train looked on his creation.

“I’ll make sure that I get a few photos,” Struijs said. The architect is not alone in admiring the unusual sight. Photos from social media suggest that the crash has become a point of interest for curious locals.

Experts said it was unclear why the train had not been stopped by automatic buffers at the end of the track. “I don’t understand how this can happen,” Rob Goverde, professor of rail traffic engineering at TU Delft, told Algemeen Dagblad. Apparently something went wrong technically, possibly combined with human error. ”

Authorities must now figure out how to remove the train from its new perch. It is not clear how long the plastic structure can support the carriage, but lifting it could prove difficult, as the track lies directly above water, making it difficult for a crane to operate.

Dutch emergency services said that a group of experts had arrived at the scene on Monday to see if the train needed to be secured before removal.

“Given the complexity [of the task], this will take some time,” a website for Rijnmond emergency services warned, adding that people were advised to keep their distance if they visited the site due to coronavirus restrictions.