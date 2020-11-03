At the same time, however, the Trump administration has refused to criticize some elections, even as other observers dubbed them unfair. “We don’t get to dictate how other countries operate,” former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said after Russian President Vladimir Putin won a disputed 2018 vote.

This week, the shoe will be on the other foot. The U.S. presidential election, which pits President Trump against Democratic challenger Joe Biden, looks set to be as tense as any U.S. vote in living memory. Trump, has previously refused to commit to a “peaceful transition of power.”

With disputes over mail-in ballots and the electoral college likely to dominate the post-election discussion, U.S. democracy is already being called into question by election observers from groups like the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Experts like Sarah Repucci, vice president of research and analysis at Freedom House, warn that other nations will be watching closely. “There’s an issue where people will say: ‘Well who are you to tell us what to do?’ ” Repucci said. “You’re not doing it right yourself.”

Maximum pressure

The Trump administration can often be forceful when responding to election irregularities. After Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro proclaimed victory in a 2018 vote that observers said was deeply flawed, Vice President Pence responded swiftly.

“Venezuela’s election was a sham ­— neither free nor fair,” Pence said in a terse statement. “The illegitimate result of this fake process is a further blow to the proud democratic tradition of Venezuela.”

The following year, the United States went on to join dozens of other nations that officially recognized Juan Guaidó, leader of Venezuela’s National Assembly, when the opposition lawmaker said he would use a clause in the country’s constitution to become interim president.

Trump went on to welcome Guaidó to the White House in February and called him “the true and legitimate president of Venezuela,” though Maduro retains all practical power in Venezuela and momentum behind Guaidó has since ebbed.

When the protests that followed a disputed election in Bolivia last year led President Evo Morales to resign, Trump released a glowing statement praising the effort. “We are now one step closer to a completely democratic, prosperous, and free Western Hemisphere,” Trump said in a statement.

The United States has used more than just words to apply pressure, however: The Trump administration used economic sanctions to target those limiting democratic action in not only Venezuela, but also Hong Kong and Iran.

But experts note that many of those that the United States has criticized for democratic failings are geopolitical rivals. “Trump has been very selective,” said Jonathan Katz, director of democracy initiatives at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

The United States has taken some steps against leaders it had previously been courting, such as Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. “We declared that the election was a fraud within days of the election’s conclusion. We’ve opposed the fact that he’s now inaugurated himself,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Fox News in October.

Some allies have also faced criticism. After alleged irregularities in the September 2019 Afghan presidential election, both incumbent Ashraf Ghani and challenger Abdullah Abdullah declared victory, leading to months of political stalemate amid U.S.-led peace talks.

During a surprise visit to Afghanistan in March, Pompeo warned that the United States would cut $1 billion to Afghanistan unless the impasse was resolved. “We are in a crisis,” a senior State Department official told reporters traveling with Pompeo. “Two inaugurations and two presidents.”

Mixed record

When U.S. officials are trying to promote democratic norms, they can often be undermined by messages coming from the president himself. When Putin won reelection in 2018, Trump congratulated the Russian president in a phone call — though his briefing notes said “DO NOT CONGRATULATE,” as The Post reported.

Sanders, the former press secretary, justified the comment by saying that the United States could not condemn another country’s system. “What we do know is that Putin has been elected in their country, and that’s not something that we can dictate to them how they operate,” she said.

Repucci said that there had been several occasions — including Russian and Egyptian elections in 2018 — when Trump and other U.S. officials have put out conflicting messages.

“Trump has congratulated a dictator on his victory, and then the State Department has issued a feeble statement that attempts to straddle the president’s support on the one side and traditional State Department values of respect for basic rights and freedoms on the other,” she said.

At times, the approach has appeared more scattershot. Trump initially congratulated incumbent Kenyan President Uhuru ­Kenyatta for “a peaceful, fair, and transparent contest” in 2017 shortly before Kenya’s Supreme Court annulled the election. (Kenyatta won a second vote amid an opposition boycott.)

The Trump administration also congratulated the right-wing leader of Honduras after he overturned a disputed election result in 2017, even though it had imposed sanctions on Venezuelan officials for election interference a month before.

At times, the message can be incoherent. In October, the State Department released a critical statement attributed to Pompeo on “upcoming elections in Africa.” The statement was quickly mocked, however, as it did not mention which of the 50-plus sovereign nations in Africa it was actually talking about.

“Most democratic African states have grave, legitimate concerns about the quality of American democracy and institutions,” tweeted W. Gyude Moore, a fellow at the Center for Global Development and a former government minister in Liberia.

Shattered norms

Despite the fraught U.S. election, the United States has continued in its bid to promote fair elections. On Monday, one day before the U.S. vote, Pompeo released a statement that said the United States was concerned about “election irregularities, politically motivated arrests, and violence” in Tanzania.

Katz said that the United States still had an important role to play in democracy promotion, pointing toward positive statements made by the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi after Georgian parliamentary elections this weekend.

In a statement, U.S. officials praised “high voter turnout” and urged Georgian voters with complaints about the process to be “patient and allow the process to be conducted in a calm, peaceful, and respectful manner in accordance with Georgian law and international standards and practices.”