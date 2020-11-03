“This has the feel of an epoch-making moment,” said David O’Sullivan, a former European Union ambassador to the United States. “America is facing a choice between two very different visions of its sense of self and its place in the world.”

AD

Over the past four years, President Trump has upended the principles that have guided U.S. foreign policy for decades, preferring a transactional, personality-driven approach to world affairs that has at times angered and unnerved some of America’s closest allies.

Under the Trump administration, the image of the United States in the world has deteriorated. A recent poll by the Pew Research Center found that in Britain, Canada and Japan, the percentage of people expressing a favorable view of the United States had fallen to its lowest point since the survey began nearly two decades ago.

AD

AD

Trump knows the world is watching as he attempts to win a second term. “China wants me out, Iran wants me out, Germany wants me out, they all want me out,” he said at a campaign rally Saturday. “But here we are, right?”

If Joe Biden wins, the election will mark a crucial pivot for U.S. policy. A Biden administration would adopt a different approach to a host of countries including China, Iran, Russia, Israel, Canada and Mexico. It would also renew American participation in global efforts to tackle challenges like climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden has promised to restore a more traditional strategy to foreign policy. He has said that one of his first acts as president would be to “get on the phone with the heads of state and say, ‘America’s back, you can count on us.’”

AD

For some world leaders, the Trump years have proved to be a window of opportunity, particularly for like-minded right-leaning nationalists. Several such politicians have already expressed their hope that Trump will be reelected, including the leaders of Hungary, Brazil, the Philippines and Slovenia.

“We root for Donald Trump’s victory, because we know well American Democratic governments’ diplomacy, built on moral imperialism,” wrote Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in a recent essay. “We have been forced to sample it before, we did not like it, we do not want seconds.”

Such outright endorsements of a second Trump administration have been rare. Most world leaders have refrained from commenting on the vote to avoid the impression of interfering in the election process.

AD

AD

Some experts have urged world leaders to avoid saying anything at all until the outcome of the election is final, given the possibility that the results will not be known Tuesday night. “Measured clarity from fellow democracies may contribute, at the margin, to a more civilized U.S. process, and, more substantially, calm the international environment around this febrile contest,” wrote Timothy Garten Ash, a historian and commentator.

At least two nations have urged their citizens to take precautions if they are in the United States for the election. Australia — which had already advised its citizens to avoid travel to the United States because of rising coronavirus cases — recommended avoiding protests and demonstrations. New Zealand, too, advised its citizens to stay away from “areas where political rallies or protest activity may occur.”

It is not just leaders and diplomats around the world who are watching the election with intense interest, but also regular people. Some have ties to the United States, while others think the next American president will have a direct impact on their lives.

AD

AD

In some ways, “it’s the world’s election,” said Shivshankar Menon, India’s former national security adviser. Menon said his 94-year-old mother in New Delhi — who had never showed any interest in a prior U.S. presidential election — told him Monday that she was anxious about the outcome of the vote.

Her great-grandchildren live in the United States, and she worries about what kind of country they are going to grow up in, Menon said. “The contrast between the two candidates is just so great,” he said. “I don’t think it’s ever been that stark.”

In Iran, a musical outfit called the Dasandaz Band posted a bouncy song on Twitter urging average Americans to remember that their votes have global repercussions. “Know that who you vote for changes our lives,” they sang. “We don’t really know why it affects us more than it does you.”

Iran is one of several countries for which the election could have profound consequences. Trump withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear agreement negotiated by the Obama administration and implemented a harsh sanctions regime to exert “maximum pressure” on the Iranian government.

AD

AD

Biden says the Trump policy toward Iran represents a “dangerous failure” that has left the United States isolated from its allies while removing the constraints on Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “There is a smart way to be tough on Iran, and there is Trump’s way,” wrote Biden, who said he would rejoin the nuclear deal if Iran returned to complying with the agreement.

Much of Asia is keenly watching the outcome of the election to see how the United States will manage growing frictions with China, the rising power in the region. Trump started a trade war with China and has blamed the country for the coronavirus pandemic, stoking concerns that the United States and China are heading toward a kind of cold war.

In Taiwan, there are worries that a Biden administration — in a bid to dial down such tensions — would go too far down the path of conciliating China. Likewise, for some pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, Trump has become a symbol for how to stand up to Chinese oppression.

AD

AD

Trump followed through on his promises to reshape America’s role in the world, said O’Sullivan, the former E.U. ambassador. The way the United States conducts foreign policy “has changed quite radically” under this administration. “Is America more respected internationally because of that? I would say not.”