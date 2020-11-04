The two rivals for the leadership of the world largest economy and most powerful military have presented deeply contrasting visions for the United States’ role in the world. Trump has charted a more unilateral approach that has eschewed traditional alliances and international agreements while Biden has promised a return to America’s more traditional international role — something many of its foes and rivals would not welcome.

Foreign governments remained largely quiet as they awaited the election results, while freewheeling discussions — and even some rallies — took place around the world.

Asia markets choppy as investors wait for clarity

Asian markets were volatile on Wednesday, with no clear winner in the U.S. election by the afternoon in Asia. Investors had expected a victory by Joe Biden based on earlier polls, and the uncertainty sent traders toward safe havens of bonds and the U.S. dollar.

“The result so far is tighter than what the polls were suggesting,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ. “It is likely that we may have to wait a while to be sure who the winner will be … Expect more volatility to come as counting continues.”

The Chinese yuan took a dive on the prospect of another four years of the Trump administration’s aggressive trade policies, hitting a one-month low before recovering some of its losses. Many Chinese commentators had been hoping a Biden presidency might cool down the raging trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

Stocks were mixed Wednesday, with Tokyo up strongly but Hong Kong and Shanghai pivoting between small gains and losses, after markets were roiled by Chinese regulators’ abrupt halt of Ant Group’s $34 billion IPO.

Asian stock markets were buoyed by strong gains on Wall Street overnight, as U.S. investors bet that a clear win for Joe Biden and the Democrats would clear the way for Congress to deliver further economic stimulus.

Mocking the elections

Chinese state media covered the U.S. election disparagingly on Wednesday, with state-run tabloid Global Times quipping the election looked like one in a developing nation. Ming Jinwei, deputy foreign editor of the state-run Xinhua News Agency, described the United States as “without hope.”

“It is clear that the United States has problems with national competitiveness and social governance capacity, and that it needs serious and profound internal reforms,” said a Global Times editorial, applying Chinese Communist Party lingo in its description of the United States.

Interest, nevertheless remained very high in China over the election outcome and by mid-morning Wednesday, #USelection had been viewed 3.4 billion times on Chinese social platform Weibo. While some analysts had predicted that a Biden win could usher in a diplomatic respite, there was also a sense of gloom over the future of U.S.-China relations.

In Hong Kong, however, the pro-democracy crowd were firmly behind another term for Trump. Even as the inconclusive early results flowed in, many of the activists who see Trump as their savior in their fight against Beijing were on the edge, and cheering on the president.

A group of Hong Kong Trump supporters filmed a YouTube video in support of his campaign, saying Trump was the only one who could fight the Chinese Communist Party. Prominent YouTubers produced their own live-streamed commentary and analysis of the U.S. election results as they came in, and Twitter was flooded with messages of support for Trump, even backing the idea that Biden could steal the election.

A local YouTuber, who goes by the name Stormtrooper, told his 15 thousand viewers that Biden and Harris will be more inclined to help the Chinese government.

Trump finds some supporters in Russia, India, Nigeria

Even while U.S. media outlets were cautious in proclaiming wins through the course of the closely fought election, Russian state television had no such compunction. It went ahead and projected several states as victories for Trump even those still considered toss-ups.

One anchor on the Rossiya-24 channel, explaining how Biden may appear ahead now “but has practically no chance,” and turned battleground states Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas all red for Trump.

Acknowledging the number of mail-in ballots still uncounted in Pennsylvania, he said, “anything is possible” but it’s “very, very” unlikely Biden would overcome Trump’s current lead in the state. The anchor also counted Minnesota as a win for Trump, though the Associated Press had already called it for Biden.

In India, where Trump found a friend in the Hindu nationalist prime minister, Narendra Modi, right-wing leaning, pro-government groups are hoping for a second term — despite the Indian origins of Biden’s running mate Kamala D. Harris.

One Indian fringe group, the Hindu Army, even hosted a prayer ceremony to boost Trump’s chances as the polls opened. “Donald Trump is the savior of humanity,” said Vishnu Gupta, the president of the controversial outfit that has often had run-ins with the law.

As U.S. voters went to the polls on Tuesday, Trump took a moment to thank supporters in Nigeria. “A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor!” he wrote on Twitter, reposting a video of people the country marching in the street.