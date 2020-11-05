Here are the latest developments:

America’s global image as a model for other democracies to follow takes another battering.

The division and divisiveness on display in the United States makes painful viewing for U.S. allies and friends.

President Trump’s surprisingly strong showing, despite mishandling the coronavirus pandemic, leaves many bewildered.

Asian markets shrugged off the uncertainty to record decent gains, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 reaching a nine-month high and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index up nearly 3 percent.

Asian stock markets shrugged off the prospect of a contentious and contested U.S. election result to record further gains on Thursday. But America’s global image as a model for other democracies to emulate has taken yet another battering, especially among its allies around the globe.

In Japan, America’s closest ally in Asia and a country whose postwar constitution was largely written by Americans, the slow vote count dominated television news and made for painful watching for many.

Japan’s Mainichi newspaper lamented the “disorder and divide” around the elections and said the events even called into question “the intrinsic value of democracy.”

“Even though the riots that had been feared didn’t take place on election day, we’re surprised that this is the reality of the United States, a country that has been considered a model democracy for Japan,” it wrote in an editorial. “The responsibility for fanning the divide and amplifying the confusion lies with Mr. Trump.”

After Trump falsely declared victory before the votes were counted on election night, he spent much of Wednesday leveling allegations of electoral fraud without evidence. His campaign has since announced legal challenges to determine which votes will count. Days of court battles and political uncertainty lie ahead. Many fear violence.

Role model no more?

Citizens and governments abroad have often been more aware about America’s failings than many American people. U.S. leaders preaching about global human rights and democracy when the country’s own political system is so affected by money and divisiveness, and its own foreign policy record so marked by support for dictators and its own economic interests, has always carried more than a whiff of hypocrisy for many observers.

Still, the idea of American democracy, albeit an imperfect one, was for a long time something that could inspire.

“America has represented optimism, looking forward, and ideas,” said Tatsuhiko Yoshizaki, chief economist at Sojitz Research Institute in Tokyo. “And yet, over the past four years, we have come to see the dark side in the United States and hear things one would rather not hear.”

In South Korea, another U.S. ally, the division on display in the United States held up a painful mirror to its own democracy, which has also become extremely polarized.

“The chaos in the so-called advanced democracy of the United States sparks concerns that we are not much different,” the Seoul Shinmun newspaper wrote in an editorial, calling on the South Korean public to keep their own leaders accountable for stirring divisions for political gains.

“Despite having third-class politicians, if South Korean people show first-rate manners, we can make a better democracy than the United States.”

In China, where a number of publications have taken the opportunity of the election to crow about the shortcomings of the American system, the state-run China Daily said this could be an opportunity for the world’s two largest economies to reboot their relations.

“It should not be squandered,” it wrote in an editorial. “The two countries desperately need to manage their increasingly antagonistic relations to prevent their differences and competition becoming confrontational.”

Markets stay strong

Indeed, the sense that a win for Joe Biden might offer a respite in the bitter contest between Beijing and Washington did help push up share markets in China. The Shanghai Composite Index was up around 1.2 percent in afternoon trade while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose by nearly 2.8 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index breached 24,000 for the first time in nine months, trading around 1.6 percent higher in afternoon trade. Seoul’s Kospi index rose around 2.4 percent, buoyed by the idea that political gridlock in Washington, potentially with a Democrat in the White House and Republicans still controlling the senate, reduced the chances of regulations that would weigh down the I.T. sector.

The stock market gains in Asia followed a good day on Wall Street.

Before the election, investors had been worried that a prolonged legal battle over the election or civil unrest could send shares lower. Political gridlock also appears to mean less chance of Congress passing an aggressive economic stimulus package soon.

Yet, for the moment, investors appear to be looking past both those concerns, hoping the U.S. Federal Reserve will once again come to the aid of the economy, and that a Republican-controlled Senate would limit Biden’s scope — if he wins the presidential race — to raise taxes or imposing major new regulations on business activity.

America beset by crises

Elsewhere around the world, news outlets abroad focused on the dispute over the vote count in their Thursday editions.

Vatan Emrooz, a conservative Iranian newspaper, ran a picture of Trump below the words “They stole my votes,” and an image of Biden and the words “All votes must be counted.” Another Iranian newspaper, Shargh, ran photos of both candidates with the headline “Brawl.”

On Wednesday, daily new coronavirus cases in the United States exceeded 100,000 for the first time. In New Zealand, where the government was reelected in a landslide last month after an effective response to the pandemic, some wondered why the scale of the outbreak in America hadn’t doomed Trump’s chances.

Trump had been guilty of a “chronic mishandling of the covid-19 pandemic,” Wellington-based Stuff wrote in an editorial, “but as with so many other aspects of this massively unpredictable year, it was hard to tell what role it played in the final result.”

The National, one of the United Arab Emirates state-owned English language dailies, lamented the divisions in the United States amid the pandemic, economic crisis and now the elections.

“At a time when the time when the nation should be pulling together with what the British would call Blitz spirit, the streets of many cities have been the setting for what appear to be the beginnings of civil strife,” it wrote in an editorial. “Little wonder that the final months of the campaign have witnessed a descent into gutter politics of the worst kind.”

