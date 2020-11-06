Iranians — highly tuned into the election and what the results could signal for U.S. policies such as economic sanctions — have provided a steady stream of online jokes and retorts to the election impasse.

“The U.S. elections have thrown the Iranian meme world into overdrive,” tweeted Alex Shams, a Tehran-based Iranian American academic and writer. One genre of memes portrayed President Trump and first lady Melania Trump appealing to God in a traditional Iranian style of preparing food to honor saints.

Amid the onslaught of variously colored electoral maps, another meme showed a smiling former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad — whose disputed reelection in 2009 set off massive unrest — beside a completely brown map of America showing that he had won all states in an implicit comparison to Trump. Other jokes noted the intensity with which Iranians were tuning into the ins and outs of the election, with relatively obscure states such as Georgia and Arizona suddenly becoming household names.

Nevada, and its relatively late entry as a battleground state and slow, slothlike pace of counting votes, featured prominently in mash-ups with Iranian music and other video clips.

While in the Middle East, Arab leaders remained largely silent in the absence of a definitive election result, Arabs across multiple countries created comical memes and videos about the election, forwarded en masse to people and groups via the popular app WhatsApp.

Various iterations of the same meme floated: Arab men standing around, sanguinely cracking sunflower seeds, overlaid with the text “Arabs following the U.S. election drama knowing whoever gets elected is going to bomb their region anyway.” One Venn diagram drew out the overlap between Trump, the Iran-allied and U.S.-sanctioned Hezbollah, and “my father fighting with my mother.” At the center of the diagram, where all three overlap: “If I lose I’m not leaving.”

Arabs also joked that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s full name in Arabic could be written as Yousseff Baydoun, akin to the last name of a prominent family in Syria and Lebanon. “Yousseff Baydoun, 2020,” reads one Arabic meme of an imagined election pin.

With the state-of-play of the U.S. electoral map under constant scrutiny, a China-themed meme imagined the same situation in an election under authoritarian Chinese President Xi Jingping.

Another genre of jokes juxtaposed a picture of brawling men below the phrase, “The USA electing their own president,” with the image of a formal-looking assembly and the commentary, “The USA electing the presidents of Latin American countries.”

Georgians — citizens of the Eurasian country, not the state — could imagine what a U.S. politician appealing to their votes could be like.

After Trump repeatedly tweeted to “stop the count,” Internet users worldwide challenged the legitimacy of his call by interpreting his comments as a reference to the “Sesame Street” character instead.

While jokes helped cut through a shared global anxiety, commentators said that some implications of U.S. foreign policy were far from funny. “Joking about doing democracy promotion at home instead of abroad is not funny,” tweeted Iranian American journalist Arash Karami, adding that “millions of lives have been destroyed in this project.”