The world reflects on America’s deep divide, and concludes that populist nationalism is not going away.

The image of American democracy has taken a battering, as has its image as a dependable ally.

Trump’s attempts to undermine faith in the vote count were condemned.

Stock markets in Asia were mixed as investors awaited fresh cues.

With the world watching America’s excruciatingly slow vote count on Friday, many people recoiled at President Trump’s attempt to undermine faith in the democratic process, and reflected on the deep divisions blighting the United States.

America, a deeply flawed but nevertheless beguiling model of democracy, has had its global image tarnished again this week, and the damage may not be easily undone. Its retreat into nationalism and isolationism under President Trump will also not be soon forgotten in many capitals, whoever ultimately wins the election.

Britain’s Economist newspaper said Trump’s shrinking path to a second term and his loss of the overall popular vote were “a repudiation of sorts,” but added that “the unexpected closeness of the vote also means populism will live on in America.”

That will be a relief for populists around the world, it wrote in an editorial, suggesting that “the rejection of immigration, urban elites and globalization, which gathered pace after the financial crisis of 2008-09, still has further to run."

“The second conclusion is to be wary of relying on America,” it wrote. Even if a Biden administration were to restore alliances and strengthen global governance, “everyone will know that it could all revert again in 2024.”

After Trump falsely declared victory before the votes were counted on election night, he spent much of Wednesday and Thursday leveling allegations of electoral fraud without evidence. His campaign has since announced legal challenges to determine which votes will count.

In a statement Thursday evening at the White House, Trump again claimed without proof that he had been cheated and leveled unsubstantiated allegations of widespread vote-rigging — remarks that threatened to further undermine the credibility of American democratic practices.

“For the president to call for excluding massive numbers of votes sent by mail that have been fairly submitted without counting them is outrageous," Japan’s Asahi Shimbun wrote in an editorial.

Regardless of the result, the Asahi Shimbun said the elections exposed the widening divides in American society, based on race, religion and region.

“It is as if the United States of America today is made up of two entirely different countries,” the front-page Vox Populi column, written by senior reporters, said. “And the whole world, including Japan, is on pins and needles until it becomes clear which of these two Americas has won the 2020 contest.”

Britain’s left-leaning Guardian newspaper was even more scathing, reflecting in an editorial on the “deep weaknesses” in American democracy, and the electoral college system that it called “an abuse that is ripe for the scrapheap.”

But it also painted a bleak picture of the road ahead, suggesting that the possibility of a Democratic-controlled White House and a Republican Senate spelled more gridlock and acrimony.

Trump, it suggested, was already setting the tone for more bitter partisanship.

“The calculated shamelessness of Mr. Trump’s disregard for facts and propriety in his response to the election suggests the coming days and weeks will also be vicious, bitter and explosive,” it wrote.

With Joe Biden narrowing Trump’s lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania, and hanging on to a slim advantage in Nevada and Arizona, many pundits believe he has an easier path to the White House than Trump.

But Asian leaders on Friday were not inclined to weigh in with their assessments in the absence of a clear victor or a court determination on legal challenges.Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper cited an anonymous government source as saying Tokyo was “in no hurry” to send a congratulatory message to either side.

At the same time in Japan, where China’s growing military assertiveness is causing increasing alarm, questions about America’s reliability as an ally gripped social media.

“I think it is time for Japan to reinforce a defense capability that does not rely on America,” read one popular comment from a user. “To be sure, it will depend on the president what policies toward Japan will be taken, but it is about time for Japan to reinforce its own trade power and military power and stop riding on the coattails of America," said another.

As many around the world poked fun at the slow-moving vote count, some appreciated the strength of the system. “We can all joke about how painfully long America is taking to count its votes. But it also underlines that every vote actually counts in their system,” said Nidhi Razdan, a journalist in India.

Sagarika Ghose, another journalist, said that the U.S. counting system was “methodical, transparent at every stage,” making the election result “highly credible.”

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were relatively subdued after a strong week, as investors bet that a combination of Biden in the White House and Republicans controlling the Senate would close the door on any significant rises in corporate tax or massive rollout of new regulations.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.9 percent, hitting a 29-year intraday high, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2 percent.