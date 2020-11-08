The 75 years since World War II has been marked by the strong alliance between the United States and Western Europe as symbolized by the NATO military organization but Trump himself repeatedly denigrated the alliance and accused members states of not pulling their weight.

For many of the United States’ allies who felt undervalued by Trump, the election of Biden represented a return to the way things were, as summarized by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s tweet: “Welcome back America.”

Time for ‘team play’

Amid the typical brief messages of congratulations, some world leaders were careful to emphasize the need for a return to multilateralism and cooperation. The head of the NATO alliance, Jens Stoltenberg was quick to note that Biden was “a strong supporter of our Alliance,” which was good for both “North America & Europe.”

He was echoed by Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, who said the E.U., which had also been the repeated focus of Trump’s ire, was “ready to engage for a strong transatlantic partnership.”

With the United States and its allies facing a host of challenges, including climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and China, everyone needs to work together again, emphasized German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, calling “Team Play” one of America’s strengths. “We also want the West to play as a team again. This is the only way we can assert our values in the world.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has been hailed by some as a kind of anti-Trump for her empathetic messaging and effective response to the pandemic, also hailed what she called Biden and Harris’s “message of unity” as one she shared as well and looked forward to tackling together the issues facing the international community.

Some stay quiet

Even some of the leaders known for their close relations with Trump were quick to offer their congratulations, with the right-wing leaders of Poland, India and Egypt sending messages. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, famous for getting along well with Trump, sent the expected greeting. His health secretary, Matt Hancock, however, went a step further in looking forward to Biden’s “dignified leadership,” a possible reflection of how he saw Trump’s style of rule.

Some leaders delegated the task of congratulating to their spokesman, like Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines who limited his response to just a statement. He said earlier this year that Trump deserved to be reelected.

Elsewhere, however, there was still silence. By early Sunday morning in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had yet to join the U.S. allies offering congratulations to Biden. Trump’s defeat was a widely seen as a blow to Erdogan, depriving the Turkish leader of an unflinching friend who viewed Erdogan’s authoritarian impulses as an asset and called him “a tough guy who deserves respect.”

Turkish officials have fretted that a Biden presidency will bring long-delayed congressional sanctions over Turkey’s purchase of a Russian missile defense system. There were also fears that Biden “will reintroduce a democracy and human rights promotion discourse into the bilateral relationship,” Asli Aydintasbas, a fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, wrote in a recent briefing about Biden’s foreign policy.

Leftist Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for his part, weighed in — by not weighing in, declining to comment until there were more final results. López Obrador, a leftist who came to power two years ago, has developed a surprisingly warm relationship with Trump despite differences over migration and other issues.

“We’re going to wait until all the legal issues are resolved, we don’t want to be imprudent,” the president told a news conference. He added that he had good relationships “with both candidates.”

“President Trump has been very respectful of us, and we have reached good agreements,” he said.

The president recalled how some world leaders had recognized Felipe Calderon as president in the 2006 election in Mexico, before all the votes were counted. López Obrador claimed he lost that election because of fraud. “That was imprudent,” he said of the foreign reaction back then. “We don’t want to do that.” The Mexican leader may also have been cautious because Trump will remain in office until Jan. 20 — with the power to help or hurt this country in that period.

One of the challenges of the new Biden administration will be how to handle Afghanistan, where Trump pledged to withdraw all U.S. troops, a move some feared could further destabilize the country and undermine the government in peace talks with the Taliban.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani congratulated Biden in a tweet early Sunday morning and “deepening” its partnership “in counterterrorism & bringing peace to Afghanistan.” Biden has said while he plans to reduce U.S. troops to a relatively small number but maintain a counterterrorism presence in the country.

Rivals remain circumspect

Iran, a country that has been in Trump’s crosshairs since the start of his presidency, has maintained the line that it didn’t matter who was president of the United States, just that the country should obey its international obligations.

Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, which included several European countries and China, and slapped heavy sanctions on Iran. Biden has said he would rejoin the deal, which is what Iran has been demanding. Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said he hoped there would be a “change in the destructive policies of the United States,” and then tweeted a quirky meme of a man labeled “Islamic Republic” secretly celebrating the news.

Although Beijing kept mum on Sunday, Biden was quickly congratulated by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who tweeted that she “looked fwd to working together to further our friendship.” The tweet brought back memories of 2016, when President Trump took a congratulatory call from Tsai as one of his first foreign policy moves, infuriating China, and raises the question of whether Biden would take a similar call from Tsai. China objects to diplomatic contact between Taiwanese and foreign leaders and was outraged by Trump’s 2016 call, which presaged the tension that later came to define U.S.-Chinese relations.