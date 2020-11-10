The tweet and the backpedaling highlighted a contradiction in international reactions to the U.S. presidential election: Many world leaders rushed to congratulate Joe Biden when it became clear he had won. But even a week after the election, few foreign officials have spoken out about President Trump’s refusal to concede and baseless accusations of widespread voter fraud.

AD

Akaba, one of the only high-level foreign officials to criticize Trump’s response to the election, later told reporters that he removed the tweet because he did not want to be “misinterpreted,” adding that he felt “saddened by the division being caused by the election” and that he had viewed the United States as a “front-runner of democracy.”

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga congratulated Biden on Saturday after U.S. news organizations called the election. Most U.S. allies have sent similar messages, including Trump-aligned leaders in Israel and Saudi Arabia.

AD

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a photograph of himself, in which he said he was speaking by phone with the former U.S. vice president. He appeared to be the first foreign leader to have spoken with Biden after his win. On Tuesday, asked by reporters about the call, Trudeau declined to go into details. “It is not my role to be weighing in any fashion into American electoral processes,” Trudeau said.

AD

Many Americans, including Trump, say the electoral battle is far from over. Trump has refused to accept the results of the election, mounting a variety of legal challenges, even though Biden’s win now appears too large to challenge. “WE WILL WIN,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

While some foreign governments, including major nations like China and Russia, have refrained from congratulating Biden, few have suggested that Trump won the vote and international election observers have criticized the president for making “baseless allegations.”

AD

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa prematurely congratulated the incumbent last week, but has since somewhat softened his pro-Trump position and said Sunday he had always worked closely with Washington, “no matter which party the U.S. president was from.”

Given the lengthy lame duck period between the election and the inauguration of a new president, U.S. allies might be hesitant to anger the Trump administration during the president’s final months in office.

AD

“Trump is still president for another two months and could act with vengeance if criticized,” said Erik Brattberg, director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “European leaders simply have nothing to gain right now by openly criticizing him and will instead resort to veiled criticisms and expressing hope for improved relations under President Biden.”

AD

Andrea van Vugt, who served as foreign policy adviser to former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, said that the decision to congratulate Biden without any indication that Trump would concede was already “unprecedented."

“There are lots of diplomatic words that leaders can throw at this, but I don’t believe that any of them would even begin to consider more aggressive actions as Trump holds on,” she said.

AD

So far, open criticism of Trump’s rhetoric among foreign officials has been largely limited to those who have left office or do not govern at the national level. Speaking to CNN on Monday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that he had previously admired the “grace and class” that U.S. politicians had shown in the past when they lost a vote.

But Khan, who had sparred with Trump frequently over the past few years, suggested he wasn’t surprised the U.S. president had not admitted his loss. “Is anybody surprised?” he said.