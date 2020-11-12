Video from the grand presentation shows Berdymukhamedov waving to onlookers as he walks down a street lined with people holding Turkmen flags. A band plays live music. A group of women dance. And a small boy appears to lift a real-life alabai puppy into the air.

Berdymukhamedov published a book about the alabai breed last year and once gave an alabai puppy to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a gift. Footage from that encounter shows Berdymukhamedov grinning as he lifts the stoic puppy — which he described as a belated birthday gift for the Russian leader — by the scruff of its neck.

Berdymukhamedov is also a passionate equestrian. Turkmenistan celebrates an annual holiday to honor horses. This year, Berdymukhamedov announced he had spent $680 million over an undisclosed period to improve horse and breeder conditions in the nation, Radio Free Europe reported.

In 2015, he unveiled an even more massive gilded statue — one that was supposed to represent him riding a horse. It is perched atop a huge pile of marble, making the entire structure nearly 70 feet tall.

That monument was first put on display around two years after Berdymukhamedov dramatically fell off a horse at a prominent race — and still won first place. Footage of the awkward moment was censored inside Turkmenistan but was viewed widely outside the country.

Berdymukhamedov was named president of Turkmenistan in 2006 and has since solidified his reputation as an ardent animal lover. He was preceded by Saparmurat Niyazov, who led the country for 21 years until his death in 2006. Two years later, Berdymukhamedov announced he would reverse Niyazov’s decision to rename all the calendar months with references to himself, his family and a book he had written.

Freedom House describes the Central Asian nation as a “consolidated authoritarian regime” and reported that the government clamped down further in 2019.