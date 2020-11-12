On Monday, an editorial in Le Monde, France’s paper of record, had already moved on from the congratulatory mood, posing the question: “Can Joe Biden turn relief into hope?”

Like Le Monde, newspapers and commentators across the continent rolled back an initial wave of optimism, as Trump’s reaction to the election raised new concerns over the state of U.S. democracy and the longevity of Trumpism. Some wondered whether a Biden presidency could restore transatlantic ties to the extent European leaders hope.

In his editorial Monday, Jérôme Fenoglio, the top editor of Le Monde, warned that once Biden is inaugurated in January ― after an “appalling legal-political guerrilla warfare” ― he will face “the immense task of rebuilding everything, or almost everything.”

“Trump will undoubtedly continue until the last day of his presidency, and long afterward, to behave like a black hole of egocentricity that would rather swallow up democracy, the entire country, and the planet with it, rather than admit defeat or wrong,” wrote Fenoglio.

“It is shocking to have to raise concerns about U.S. democratic processes,” Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland and chair of human rights NGO the Elders, said in a statement Thursday. "[Trump’s] fellow Republicans must now affirm their faith in the U.S. Constitution, democratic institutions and the rule of law, so the country can begin a process of reconciliation.”

Other media outlets remained squarely fixated on Trump. German left-leaning newsweekly Der Spiegel on Thursday discussed the possibility of another Trump candidacy in the 2024 election. Meanwhile, the conservative Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung expressed concerns over damage it attributed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who told reporters Tuesday that “there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

Pompeo’s behavior, wrote the paper, “pleases the world’s autocrats.”

Few European commentators have given credence to the possibility that Trump’s legal challenges could lead to a second term.

One notable exception was the Netherlands’ de Volkskrant newspaper, which Wednesday detailed Republican efforts to disrupt the certification of election results as a potential “end game, as it has been feared for months.”

Most European coverage, however, appeared to reject the idea that Trump’s legal challenges could work and accepted that Biden would take office in January.

Even amid the ongoing Trump coverage, European media outlets have begun publishing a spate of coverage looking at Biden’s ties across the continent, however tenuous. Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper investigated “Biden and his suspected love of noodles,” whereas reporters in Ireland zeroed in on the president-elect’s family links to the country.

European outlets have also covered positive reactions to Biden among European leaders. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had an uneasy relationship with Trump, congratulated Biden within hours last weekend and later recalled the “good encounters and discussions” she’s had with Biden in the past.

“We want the West to play as a team again,” German German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said last week, also welcoming Biden’s victory.

But as Europe prepares for Biden to assume office, some analysts have begun to wonder whether a Republican-controlled Senate could still hamper their hopes for a reset.

On Monday, the European Union announced that it would impose $4 billion in tariffs on U.S. goods, further escalating a 16-year trade dispute that took a nasty turn under Trump. While the European Union hopes to calm tensions once Biden is president, some Trump allies and opponents see only slim chances for a return to the status quo.

“I think it’s unreasonable to assume that [E.U. relations] will go back to the way things were, say under [Barack] Obama or George W. Bush or [Hillary] Clinton,” former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday, according to Euronews.

“Because [Trump] really did tap into a couple of things,” said Mulvaney, who now serves as the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.

Even though E.U. officials are set to seek closer ties to Biden than they did to Trump, some share a degree of skepticism.