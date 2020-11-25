Within minutes of the story publishing, women began sharing their own experiences of miscarriage on social media and praised her for her candor.

The 39-year-old duchess who married Britain’s Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in May 2018, recalled her experience, writing that the day began like any other, a morning filled with ordinary moments: making breakfast, feeding the dogs and pottering around the family home.

Then, she writes, she felt “a sharp cramp” as she was changing her son’s diaper, which caused her to fall to the floor with him in her arms. Archie Harrison was born in May 2019 and is seventh-in-line to the British throne.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she wrote, adding that once in hospital with her husband by her side and holding her hand, she struggled to imagine how the pair would heal from the trauma of their loss.

In the piece, the duchess, who has long been a target of Britain’s tabloid newspapers, cites the moment British journalist Tom Bradby asked her during the couple’s 2019 tour of Africa if she was okay.

“Not many people have asked if I’m ok … it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” she replied at the time, admitting to Bradby that life as a new mother in the very public eye had been a struggle.

The honest and emotional response went viral, as many took to social media to show support for the duchess, while others raised concerns for her emotional well-being.

In the article, Markle reflects on her conversation with Bradby, pondering what the world would look like if more people found the time to ask about the feelings of others. She said that she did not know that her response to his question would “resonate with so many,” including other mothers and people around the world who had been suffering in silence.

“Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?,’” she wrote, before noting the pain experienced by so many during 2020 and urging others to make space for compassion.

She reflects on the grief wrought by a global health crisis and the divisions on display in the United States following a tense election period and a year in which people took to the streets to protest against police brutality, citing the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

The duchess, who is a biracial American with a white father and an African American mother, has incessantly been cast as an outsider by British newspapers who have hounded her since she began dating Prince Harry in 2016.

The Daily Mail said she was "(almost) straight outta Compton,” — a reference to a seminal rap album — as it explored the Los Angeles neighborhood of her mother, Doria. While The Sun newspaper was forced to issue an apology over a story in which they claimed she had appeared on Pornhub.

Media coverage of Markle, along with her professional and personal relationships became so vicious that the palace even stepped in to call for better treatment of the duchess. Prince Harry has also expressed concern in the past that his wife would fall victim to the same bullying that his mother, Princess Diana, experienced at the hands of the media.

But in January it became clear that the couple had reached their limit of the unceasing coverage of their life together, when they revealed in an Instagram post that they would be “stepping back” as senior members of Britain’s royal family, adding that they wanted to work to become “financially independent” and split their time between Britain and North America.

Their announcement stunned much of the country — and also Queen Elizabeth II, who allegedly was not aware of their desire to back away from the royal spotlight, according to the tabloids, which dubbed the move “Megxit.”