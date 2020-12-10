On Tuesday, Britain launched the West’s first mass coronavirus vaccination using the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. But guidance so far from the U.K. government has excluded pregnant women from the trials and programs.

“Evidence so far reviewed … raises no concerns for safety in pregnancy,” Public Health England explained on its website. But “because of the new formulation of this particular vaccine … [it] wants to see more nonclinical data before finalising the advice in pregnancy.”

The advisory continued, “It is standard practice when waiting for such data on any medicine, to avoid its use in those who may become pregnant or who are breastfeeding. This will be kept under review as more evidence becomes available.”

Russia’s recent initial rollout of its Sputnik vaccine similarly did not include this demographic.

Medical professionals acknowledge that — given the lack of available scientific data how coronavirus vaccines interact with pregnancies — there is not yet sufficient evidence to safely recommend their use. But some also describe that as a symptom of a larger problem and are urging trials to begin offering inclusion to pregnant and breastfeeding women to ensure equitable coverage going forward.

“The lack of vaccination data on pregnant and breastfeeding people is definitely important as it means it’s not truly inclusive data,” Saskia Popescu, an infectious-disease epidemiologist and infection preventionist at the University of Arizona and an external expert advising the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, wrote in an email.

She continued: “Moreover, we have seen that pregnant women are at risk for severe disease and preterm birth as a result of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The vaccines are still very new but we really need to be mindful of these knowledge gaps and that moving forward, we will need to address them both from a safety standpoint, but also an ethical one.”

The vaccine gap could additionally have employment implications at a time when pandemic-related job losses have disproportionately hit women hardest. What if, for example, a doctor or nurse has to choose between a possible pregnancy and a vaccine to continue their work?

Pregnant women and children have historically been excluded from initial vaccine trials because they are classed as more vulnerable populations, said Alyson Kelvin, a flu and infectious-disease researcher at the Canadian Center for Vaccinology and Dalhousie University.

Women while pregnant are “immunologically different” to protect the developing fetus, said Kelvin, so “pregnant women might have a different response [to a vaccine] when she’s pregnant versus when she’s not pregnant.”

At the same time, women 28 weeks or more into a pregnancy are considered at increased risk if they contract viral illnesses such as covid-19, raising the stakes of them not being included in trials.

Pregnant women were similarly left out of initial studies of influenza vaccines. Overtime, as flu vaccines were shown to be safe in a wide range of populations, the guidance changed to clear pregnant and breastfeeding women for the vaccines. In these cases, researchers also comb through data to analyze how vaccines may have interacted with women in the studies who did not know or intend to be pregnant.

But Marian Knight, a professor of maternal and child population health at the University of Oxford, said that the coronavirus pandemic offers a clear case for changing this regulatory framework.

“The precautionary principle when excluding pregnant and breastfeeding women from research doesn’t ever think about how they might benefit from the research,” she said. “The default should be inclusion, unless there’s a clear reason that women should be exclusion.”

She continued: “Pregnant women who we know are also at risk have no means of protection. So the only thing we can be advising pregnant women is to continue social distancing and being very diligent about it. Whereas for all others [at high risk] the vaccine is really the beginning of seeing some of our freedoms back.”

The U.K.'s Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has called on the government “to fund research studies to establish the suitability of any approved coronavirus vaccines in pregnant and breastfeeding women.”