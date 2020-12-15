The reassurance, after a tough year that had already seen many families spend special occasions in isolation, served as motivation to put up with short-term restrictions in the hope they would pay off.

But with coronavirus cases surging again as the holiday season approaches, and vaccine rollouts in stages too early to make a dent, hope for a Christmas miracle has come to look like a mirage.

In Germany, where officials spent weeks deliberating over whether to offer a Christmas reprieve from restrictions, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Sunday that the country would return to the strict measures it saw at the start of the pandemic.

The Dutch government announced Monday that it would install its toughest restrictions yet over the holiday season, through Jan 19. “We realize just how far-reaching this decision is,” Rutte said in an evening address to the nation. “This has been a year of sadness and mourning for many.”

The Italian media has speculated that a similar lockdown is impending, while other European countries including Greece have already imposed measures ahead of Christmas. And last week, California announced that its restrictions would run through the holiday.

Many global health experts have welcomed the restrictions and shutdowns, arguing that the risks posed by gatherings outweigh the benefits. “The festive season is a time to relax and celebrate,” World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday, but it “can very quickly turn to sadness.”

Putting a damper on Christmas can be a tough decision. In Canada, Manitoba premier Brian Pallister grew emotional when he announced strict rules for the Canadian province would continue over the holiday season. “I’m the guy who is stealing Christmas to keep you safe,” he said, his voice breaking.

Britain’s Johnson hasn’t entirely reversed his Christmas pledge, but his government on Monday announced that large parts of the country, including most of London, would be placed under the highest level of virus restrictions this week.

Britain’s holiday plan — which call for people to form a “Christmas bubble” of friends and family they wish to socialize with between Dec. 23 and 27 — will remain in place. But some politicians and experts argue that it will come at a high cost.

“Letting down our guard for five days over Christmas could be very dangerous indeed,” Tobias Ellwood, a former British defense secretary, said in Parliament on Monday as he asked the government to review the Christmas bubble rules.

Health experts have been concerned for months about Christmas — especially extended, indoor, intergenerational celebrations that often involve travel. Christmas and Hanukkah are widely celebrated in Europe and the Americas, two parts of the world where the virus has hit particularly hard.

Evidence from Thanksgiving celebrations in the United States and Canada show that such gatherings can worsen the spread of the virus. Since the U.S. holiday, new daily confirmed cases have remained above 200,000.

Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview last week that the Christmas season may be worse than Thanksgiving for the spread the virus, as it lasts longer, running through new year.

The middle of January “could be a really dark time for us,” Fauci told CNN on Tuesday. With time running out before the holiday season and Christmas not much over a week away, some nations are looking at already surging case numbers and deciding it is time to pull the plug.

Germany announced 16,362 new cases on Monday, marking another substantial increase in an outbreak that has led to 21,975 deaths. In the Netherlands, coronavirus cases surged to 9,884 on Sunday — the highest they had been since late October.

Though daily cases in Britain have not reached their November peak, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Monday that the government had identified a new variant of the virus and it “may be associated with the faster spread in the south of England.”

Some governments have been able to flatten the curve, allowing some degree of normality over the Christmas period. France announced this weekend that it would relax rules for care home residents over the holidays.

But there is little doubt that for many, this will be a Christmas like no other. In Belgium, where there was a steep decline in new cases after a strict lockdown last month, residents are still advised to host their Christmas parties outside and only allow one guest to use the bathroom.

The restrictions aren’t limited to North America and Europe. In Brazil and Russia, two epicenters of the pandemic with large Christian populations, some regional governments have banned Christmas festivities. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in early November that Christmas festivities, which usually take place on New Year’s Eve in the Russian Orthodox Church, were canceled as it was “obvious that mass events will not be held.”