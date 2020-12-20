British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC Sunday that “the new variant is out of control.”

The World Health Organization said Sunday that it was in “close contact” with British officials over the new strain, which has now also been detected in the Netherlands, Denmark, and Australia, the BBC reported.

Italy plans to shortly suspend flights from the U.K. “to protect Italy and our countrymen," Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio announced Sunday in a Facebook post.

France, Germany and Ireland are considering similar restrictions, according to European media reports. Ireland’s RTE News reported that the government is expected to issue 48-hour restriction on flights and ferries from Britain. Leaders from France and Germany will confer Sunday about coordinating next steps. French officials are looking to coordinate a European Union response, France’s BFM TV reported.

The Netherlands will begin to ban flights from the U.K. starting Sunday until at least the end of the year. Dutch health officials first raised the alarm after they detected a coronavirus case with the same British strand.

Belgium on Sunday also ordered a 24-hour ban on flights and trains between the U.K. beginning at midnight.

The new mutation, or variant, has significant faster transmission rates, though experts said it does not appear to be more deadly or vaccine resistant.

“While it seems to be more easily transmissible, we do not have evidence yet that this is a more deadly virus to an individual who acquires it,” Vivek Murthy, the Biden administration’s nominee for U.S. surgeon general, told ABC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “There’s no reason to believe that the vaccines that have been developed will not be effective against this virus, as well.”

He added, “The bottom line is if you’re at home and you’re hearing this news, it does not change what we do in terms of precautions as individuals that can reduce the spread of this virus.”

As cases mount, Britain on Saturday announced increased pandemic restrictions, reversing earlier hopes for a more relaxed holiday period as London and parts of the country returned to virtual lockdown.

The news has suddenly left travelers from the U.K. scrambling to return home as rules change fast. Israel on Sunday afternoon announced a new ban on passengers from the U.K., Denmark, and South Africa, citing fears of the new strain.