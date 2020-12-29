“This pandemic has been very severe,” he said. “It has affected every corner of this planet. But this is not necessarily the big one.”

The coronavirus, he should, should serve as a “wake-up call.”

“These threats will continue,” he said. “One thing we need to take from this pandemic, with all of the tragedy and loss, is we need to get our act together. We need to honor those we’ve lost by getting better at what we do every day.”

After the coronavirus emerged in China late last year, 2020 is coming to an end amid the rollout of new coronavirus vaccines. But case numbers are rising in some places, and public health experts are warning about a highly transmissible variant of the virus first detected in Britain in September and since documented in more than 20 countries.

While the variant does not appear to be more deadly or vaccine resistant, it does transmit faster and is probably fueling outbreaks from England to South Africa.

On Tuesday, German health officials said they detected a case of the British variant dating back as early as November. The elderly covid-19 patient ultimately died of the virus. The patient’s daughter had returned from Britain in mid-November, and the man’s wife was also infected with covid-19 but survived, Agence France-Presse reported.

Germany is one of several countries to temporarily bar travelers from Britain to prevent the variant’s spread. Much of England is under a strict lockdown.

India on Tuesday confirmed its first cases of the U.K. variant after finding it in six people who had recently arrived from Britain. Indian Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters Tuesday that the country was likely to issue a temporary ban on flights from Britain as a result.

Countries across Europe, Asia and the Middle East have documented cases of the fast-spreading form of the virus. Canada on Saturday was the first to report it in North America. It is probably already circulating undetected in the United States, according to public health experts. The United States has the world’s highest count of coronavirus infections and fatalities.

As the number of dead continues to rise, Russia on Tuesday said that 80 percent of the excess deaths it documented in 2020 were probably linked to the coronavirus, a recount that would more than triple the country’s official figure.

Russia’s government officially reported more than 55,800 deaths from covid-19, but including the new data from excess deaths would raise the toll to more than 186,000 dead, according to the BBC. Russia’s statistics service, Rosstat, has documented 116,030 coronavirus-related deaths.