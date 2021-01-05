Adamo Canto, 37, a catering assistant, took some 77 items from the queen’s gallery shop, staff lockers and Prince Andrew’s storeroom between November 2019 and August 2020, British media reported. He pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, and the Westminster Magistrates’ Court handed him an eight-month prison sentence Monday.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, changes to Canto’s work duties meant he had been given access to otherwise off-limits rooms to clean them.

AD

He took items worth up to $135,000, according to an investigation conducted by the London police force’s royalty and specialist protection command. His stash included gold pocket watch necklaces, silk pajamas, a brooch and signed photographs of Prince Harry, Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

AD

The Companion of the Order of the Bath medal belonging to Queen Elizabeth II’s master of the household, Tony Johnstone-Burt, was among several of the items sold on eBay.

Johnstone-Burt said in a statement that he had wanted to wear the medal in June for the queen’s birthday parade — known as Trooping the Color — only to find that it was missing.

AD

Canto, from Scarborough in England, had sold some of the goods for a price “well under” their true financial value, the BBC reported. Some have yet to be recovered. “He failed to comprehend the monetary value of the memorabilia,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said.

The photo album of Trump’s visit to Britain in 2019 was sold for $2,036, Tatler magazine reported.

During his trial, the court heard that Canto, who was hired to work in the kitchens at the palace in 2015, had pocketed the items because he was facing financial difficulties and was struggling to pay off debts.

AD

Defense barrister Howard Cohen added that Canto was “naive” and that he “bitterly, genuinely and deeply regrets his actions.”

AD

Canto earned nearly $10,000 from the sale of the stolen items, which were spotted online by other employees. Police officers said they uncovered “a significant amount” of goods inside the Royal Mews at the palace, which serves as living quarters for employees.

Other missing items were located at Canto’s parents’ home — including a fish-themed tea set, the Telegraph reported.

“These offenses are so serious that only a sentence of immediate custody is justified,” Judge David Tomlinson said at Monday’s hearing in London, adding that the sentence had been reduced from 18 months to eight because of Canto’s guilty plea and clean record.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the sentencing Tuesday but said it would not comment further on the case.