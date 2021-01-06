Meanwhile, results are still trickling in from an exceedingly close race for two Senate seats in Georgia that could tip Senate control into Democrats’ hands — which would hand the party both the White House and Congress. Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock has already been declared winner in his race and the other Democratic candidate, Jon Ossoff, maintains a narrow lead as of Wednesday morning.

“How I would like to be a voter of the #DekalbCounty in #Georgia! And vote #Ossoff,” former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta tweeted, referring to a Georgia county with a large number of Democratic voters.

“U. S. and international politics over the next few years will depend on his victory,” he wrote. “Those votes will affect us too.”

He later celebrated Warnock’s win and Ossoff’s lead.

Letta has been a vocal critic of Trump’s handling of the election. When Trump tweeted “STOP THE COUNT” the day after polls closed in November, Letta responded, “IT’S CALLED DEMOCRACY!”

European newspapers homed in on the awkwardness of Pence’s role in Wednesday’s proceedings, noting that Pence — who has stood loyally by Trump throughout a tumultuous term in the White House — faces an uncomfortable conundrum as Trump now pressures him publicly to reject the results of the November vote.

“Today, Pence has to decide between Trump and the country,” German tabloid Bild headlined an article about Wednesday’s Congressional session.

“U.S. Vice President Pence (61) was considered to be Trump’s most loyal ally — that could change in the next few hours, because today, he has to announce that Joe Biden will be the next president,” the article read.

French daily newspaper Le Monde described Pence’s task Wednesday as a “Cornelian” dilemma. “Will he defy the president or the Constitution of the United States?” the article pondered.

In a separate opinion article, a columnist for Le Monde wrote that Trump’s refusal to acknowledge defeat signals “the fragility of the American system.”

“What happened over the last four years in the United States is serious — we knew that,” the columnist wrote. “What’s happened in the last two months is even more-so.”

“In Washington, a political Wednesday under high tension,” read a headline on the developments in left-wing French newspaper.

“It’s their own D-Day,” the article proclaimed, noting that thousands of Trump’s supporters are gathered in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to protest the election results and that there are worries violence could break out. Both police and the National Guard are being deployed to handle the crowds and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has asked residents to avoid areas of downtown where people are expected to gather, citing concerns of violence.

In Israel, commentators chalked up the seeming sweep as a victory for liberal American Jews who saw Ossoff, who is Jewish, campaigning with Warnock, who is Black, as a modern-day parallel to the historic civil rights alliance between the two communities.

But many saw it as another blow to their own embattled leader.

“One Jewish politician who should be counted among the losers of this election, assuming the current results hold, is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” wrote political analyst Amir Tibon in the daily Haaretz. “The projected Republican losses will make it much harder for Netanyahu to pit one branch of the U.S. government against the other, as he had done before during the Obama and Clinton administrations.”

“He would have to say goodbye to his longed-for consolation prize — a Republican Senate that could work with him against Biden’s foreign policy,” Tibon wrote.