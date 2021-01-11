Speaking to the BBC, Whitty said Britain is in greater danger from the virus than before and urged the public to alleviate pressure on the country’s increasingly overburdened National Health Service by “minimizing the amount of unnecessary contacts.”

The new, highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus, which has been reported in more than 30 countries, was “everybody’s problem,” he said, and “the next few weeks are going to be the worst weeks of this pandemic in terms of numbers into the NHS.”

His warning came as Johnson threatened that the current nationwide lockdown measures could be tightened if people failed to adhere to restrictions that ask people to stay at home except for necessary travel.

“We’re going to keep the rules under constant review,” Johnson said Monday during a visit to a vaccination center in Bristol, England. “Where we have to tighten them, we will.”

A stricter lockdown could mean that people are no longer allowed to exercise outdoors with others from outside their households, or see people who are part of their “support bubbles,” the Guardian reported.

“If we feel that things are not being properly observed then we may have to do more,” Johnson said.

London’s Metropolitan police service said over the weekend that it would continue to fine those found to be breaking the rules, adding that the city was facing a “critical point” in the pandemic.

“We will enforce obvious Covid breaches wherever we see them. Anyone who attends illegal gatherings can expect to face a fine, not just organisers,” a tweet from the official Metropolitan Police account said.

At least 81,567 people have lost their lives to the virus in Britain, with residents of England under a third nationwide lockdown with no official end date.

Britain is grappling with a surge of infections and has added more new cases than has any country other than the United States over the past week.

“We’re now at a situation where in the U.K. as a whole, around 1 in 50 people is infected, and in London, it’s around 1 in 30, in parts of London it’s around 1 in 20,″ Whitty said.

Last week, London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident” in the city as he expressed concern that London hospitals may soon run out of beds for patients if the spread of infection is not contained.

“The situation in London is now critical with the spread of the virus out of control,” Khan said in a statement, adding that the NHS was struggling to stay afloat because of the immense strain on staff and the health-care system.

With medical staff exhausted and hospital mortuaries reportedly running out of room for bodies, officials are relying on the widely anticipated mass vaccine rollout to help the country reopen and rebuild.

Johnson said Monday that more than 2.4 million people in Britain had received a coronavirus immunization, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock promised over the weekend that all adults would be offered the vaccine by the fall.

On Sunday, Hancock said that the government is immunizing about 200,000 people a day but plans to dramatically ramp up that number by turning soccer stadiums, racecourses and other large venues into mass vaccination sites. Hundreds of doctors’ offices, hospitals and pharmacies will also be newly authorized to inoculate people starting this week, according to Reuters. Hancock is set to offer more details on the country’s mass vaccination plan at a news conference Monday afternoon.

An estimated 170 bodies are being stored at a temporary morgue in Surrey, a county southeast of London, the Guardian reported, as officials explained that the county’s hospitals had room for roughly 600 bodies in their own mortuaries but had exceeded that limit. More than half of the corpses in the temporary facility were coronavirus patients.