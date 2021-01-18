Fitaihi, 56, who founded a prominent hospital in the kingdom, was sentenced in December to six years in prison. The appeals court, which handed down its decision Thursday, reduced his sentence by half, meaning Fitaihi will serve no prison time. But he and seven family members remain under a travel ban with their financial assets frozen by the Saudi government, according to a son, Ahmed Fitaihi, who lives in the United States.
The Trump administration had lobbied the Saudi government to release Fitaihi and lift the travel ban. He was arrested in November 2017 as Saudi authorities detained hundreds of business executives, government officials and royal family members. Fitaihi was held for nearly two years without trial and tortured while in custody, he told family members. Human rights groups said the charges against him — which included illegally obtaining U.S. citizenship — were political in nature.