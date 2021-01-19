The world is watching as the Trump era winds to a close and Biden prepares to assume office

After the most fraught U.S. presidential transition in living memory, world leaders and top officials, along with ordinary people across the globe, are watching Washington closely as the Trump administration winds to a close and President-elect Joe Biden prepares to assume office Wednesday.

A longtime member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and vice president for eight years in the Obama administration, Biden is a known quantity in many foreign capitols and widely expected to usher in a return to U.S. foreign policy norms.

But the chaotic end to President Trump’s term has overshadowed Biden’s path to the presidency. Without evidence, Trump disputed the results of November’s presidential election. After his followers stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a violent bid to sabotage the machinery of democracy, Trump became the fist U.S. president to be impeached twice.

Here’s how world leaders are reacting to the handover of power in Washington.

Scott Morrison

Australian prime minister

Australian leader Scott Morrison said Tuesday that he hoped the incoming U.S. administration could lead to unity in the country following last year’s disputed election and the aftermath.

“America is going through a very terrible time at the moment, but [I’m] looking forward to the country uniting and moving on from these terrible last few months and particularly these last few weeks,” he told 2GB Radio on Tuesday.

In the interview, Morrison also said that the scenes at the Capitol on Jan. 6 had been “terrible” but that he did not want to lecture another country and its leaders.

“The things that were said that encouraged others to come to the Capitol and engage in that way were incredibly disappointing, and the outcomes were terrible,” he said. “But I think what’s more important now is not for me to be providing lectures to anybody. That’s not my job."

Justin Trudeau

Canadian prime minister

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken warmly of the incoming Biden administration, saying he hopes to meet the new U.S. president as soon as possible to discuss shared threats such as climate change.

“There is a need for a re-engaged United States in global circles,” Trudeau told Reuters on Thursday, suggesting the Biden administration would be a change from the “slightly more unpredictable and sometimes challenging” one that proceeded it.

There are some signs of disagreement, however, with the Canadian leader saying Tuesday that he would ask the Biden administration to reconsider reported plans to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit, part of a long-planned transnational oil network that would link Canadian oil fields to U.S. refineries.

Trudeau, who entered office in 2015, had a sometimes difficult relationship with Trump and criticized him for inciting rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. “What we witnessed was an assault on democracy by violent rioters, incited by the current president and other politicians,” Trudeau said two days after the siege.

Nicolás Maduro

Venezuelan president

A key ally to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said Friday that he hoped there could be dialogue between Washington and Caracas after Biden takes office, and that the incoming U.S. leader could pull back sanctions imposed during the Trump administration.

“The entire world is waiting out the hours for when the new president assumes the office in the United States,” Jorge Rodríguez, the leader of Venezuela’s National Assembly, said in an interview with the Associate Press. “We hope that includes abandoning what’s has been so harmful to the people of Venezuela and completely unproductive.”

Maduro, a frequent target of U.S. ire under Trump, had suggested earlier in January that the U.S. Capitol riot showed that the United States could be “on the verge of a civil war.”

“The United States is in a crisis,” the Venezuelan leader said in a speech. “Joe Biden’s term as president will start under the worst scenario, which includes hostile polarization, a split, animosity and confrontation.”

Boris Johnson

British prime minister

As impeachment proceedings against Trump gathered steam last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pressed by journalists on whether he regretted pursuing a closer relationship with the U.S. president.

Johnson gave a noncommittal answer, suggesting only that it was important for a British leader to have the “best possible relationship” with their U.S. counterpart and that he had had an “excellent conversation very recently with President-elect Joe Biden.”

The remarks marked a contrast to the sterner reaction by Johnson and others in his government after the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Johnson said Trump had been “completely wrong” to encourage the chaos that unfolded and described the scenes as “disgraceful.”

British Home Secretary Priti Patel, a key Johnson ally, told the BBC that Trump’s comments had “directly led” to the storming of the Capitol.

Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, also condemned the riot as “utterly horrifying” and called for “solidarity with those … on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power.”

