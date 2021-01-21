But as Biden began his first full day in office the next morning, many British outlets pounced on a notable absence: a bust of Winston Churchill, FDR’s World War II counterpart, on loan from the British government.

British tabloids did not hesitate to read between the supposed lines.

“CHURCHILL SNUB,” read a headline in the Sun, a fiercely patriotic right-wing tabloid.

AD

“Fury as Joe Biden REMOVES bust of Boris Johnson’s hero Winston Churchill from the Oval Office,” wrote the conservative Daily Mail, while the left-wing tabloid the Mirror reported that the bust was “nowhere in sight.”

British officials have downplayed the possibility of any latent meaning in the change. “It’s of course up to the President to decorate the Oval Office as he wishes,” an unnamed British government spokesperson said in a statement emailed to reporters. “We’re in no doubt about the importance President Biden places on the UK-US relationship.”

The White House press team did not respond immediately to a question about the bust’s removal.

The headlines about the bust bust-up came amid heightened scrutiny of the relationship between Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after Donald Trump’s departure from the White House. Some British outlets have speculated that Biden, proud of his Irish American roots, is unlikely to form a rapport with Johnson, a sometimes jingoistic leader who supported Brexit and publicly praised President Trump.

AD

AD

Over recent years the placement of the Churchill bust has emerged as an object of media fascination in Britain. Some of the wildest speculation in years past has come from Johnson himself, who criticized a previous banishment of the bust during the Obama administration in a newspaper column.

Johnson, then the mayor of London, wrote in 2016 that the “part-Kenyan” Obama may have removed the bust because he harbored an “ancestral dislike of the British Empire — of which Churchill had been such a fervent defender.”

The bust of Churchill that once stood in the Oval Office has a convoluted history. Made by English sculptor Sir Jacob Epstein, it had traditionally been held at the British ambassador’s residence in Washington, but was loaned to President George W. Bush in July 2001.

AD

The bust was initially loaned because another bust of Churchill owned by the White House was being repaired. It was kept on in the Oval Office throughout Bush’s two terms. The White House-owned bust, also designed by Epstein and near-identical to the British one, is generally held outside the residential area of the building.

AD

The presence of the Churchill bust in the Oval Office received little noticed until it was removed during the Obama administration. The bust was returned to the British ambassador because there was not enough space for it, President Obama said at the time.

“There are only so many tables where you can put busts — otherwise it starts looking a little cluttered,” Obama said in 2016, who later clarified that the White House still displayed the other bust near his residence.

Trump had sought to bust back out the statue when he took office, telling reporters in 2017 that he was a fan of Churchills and that he had been a “real ally” to the U.S. in the past. Initially, he placed the White House-owned bust in the Oval Office, later replacing it with the bust on loan from the British government.

AD

In an interview with British media on Wednesday, Britain’s Ambassador to the United States said the embassy would be happy to loan goods for the Oval Office but it was up to Biden how he decorates.

AD

“If there’s anything that President Biden would like that we can provide we will be very happy to do so,” Pierce said. “But we will be equally content if he just stamps his personal mark on it.

But many in Britain’s right-wing media world felt differently. By Thursday afternoon local time, Churchill’s name was one of the top trending topics on Twitter in Britain as many offered their thoughts and opinions on Biden’s decision and the special relationship between both countries ahead of a Biden presidency.

AD

Brexit-backer Nigel Farage said Thursday that if it was true the bust had been removed by Biden it would be “a slap in the face to the British and any prospects of good relations.”

British Journalist Andrew Pierce, who writes for the Daily Mail, said it was “sad” that the new president had taken down Churchill’s bust but added it was “very worrying” that he had replaced it “with the hard left failed socialist Cesar Chavez,” an American labor leader and civil rights activist.

AD

Churchill’s legacy is a delicate and divisive issue in Britain, where a large statue of him outside the Palace of Westminster had to be placed in a protective wooden box last year to prevent further acts of vandalism after demonstrators graffitied it with the words “was a racist” during a Black Lives Matter anti-racism protest in June, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

At the time, Johnson, who has compared himself to Churchill and wrote a laudatory biography of the wartime prime minister, took to Twitter to condemn the actions of those protesting, calling the defacing of the national monument “absurd and shameful,” adding that it was impossible to try to change the past or the actions and thoughts of those who led the country decades ago.