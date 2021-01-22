From the United States to Argentina to Iran, the image proliferated through the far corners of the Internet in an ever-expanding array of jokes and commentary.

AD

Washington-based photographer Brendan Smialowski snapped the now-iconic shot. It stood in stark contrast to the other visuals of the day: a parade of U.S. politicians and celebrities dressed up in designer monochrome outfits, reaffirming the virtues of U.S. democracy after a tumultuous four years.

AD

This image, in contrast, appeared to find a resonance that transcended nationality, politics and context.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and his mittens were a thing at the inauguration of President Biden on Jan. 20. (The Washington Post)

Perhaps Sander’s seemingly grumpy appearance reflected peoples’ own annoyance with politicians and political systems at a time when the world is reeling from a pandemic that’s exacerbated economic and social divides. Or maybe the Democratic socialist from Vermont, whose progressive foreign policies have made him very popular abroad, was the most relatable part of a day meant to display America’s democratic process. Or it could be that people just really needed something to laugh about together.

AD

Whatever it was, in a time of travel bans, the Sanders image easily made its way to Russia:

And the streets of Kenya:

As well as Paris Fashion Week:

And the bookstands of Tehran.

He was compared to leaders of the past:

And family members of the present:

He became “uncle” Bernie, as he’s often called in Arabic, working at the local corner store:

And reflected that universal annoyance of arriving early or being the single one at a wedding:

Somehow Sanders’s demeanor even captured the essence of BTS, the widely beloved Korean band:

He was imagined hanging with politicians in Canada:

And Uruguay:

And regulars at the mosque:

Other takes were more overtly political:

Here Sanders is pictured in what could be the alleged hookah bar in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s gigantic palace recently uncovered in an investigation by jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny:

The memes have kept coming, as the shot of Sanders seen around the world has come to epitomize the strangeness of the Internet and the practice of politics in the digital age.

“When for 50 years you try to become president and my photographer comes and in one picture makes you the most famous among the world’s presidents.”