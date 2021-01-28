The stereotypical tone did not sit well with its targeted social media constituency.

Social platforms were buzzing with accusations of sexism after the NHS posted the ad on its Facebook page Wednesday night. Among the most common reactions was, “Who thought this was okay?”

AD

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the image in a statement: “I will make clear that it does not reflect the government’s view on women which is why we have withdrawn it,” Sky News reported.

AD

But the criticism was swift and continued to circulate even after the ad was removed.

Labour Party member of Parliament Yvette Cooper addressed the ad Thursday morning, tweeting: “Turns out 1950s sexism is spread fast too.”

Health officials around the world have pleaded with people to stay home as much as possible to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. In Britain, the number of new cases has been declining since early January, but experts fear the emergence of new and more contagious variants of the virus could lead to another increase.

Johnson is taking heat this week for claiming that his government had truly done “everything we could” to save the lives that were lost in the pandemic. While the country’s vaccine rollout has been relatively smooth, Johnson’s critics pointed to a year-long pattern of bold promises followed by failures.

AD

AD

More than 3.7 million cases and 103,000 covid-related deaths have been reported in Britain, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.

Globally, the effects of the pandemic have fallen disproportionately heavily on women, causing their job losses to be 1.8 times greater than men’s. Women’s voices and perspectives also have been marginalized in the coronavirus conversation, according to multiple studies.

Women and people without a college education have been most affected by Britain’s lockdown restrictions, according to a University of Cambridge study.

William Booth contributed to this report.