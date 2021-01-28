Dubai has become one of the top attractions for those seemingly seeking to dodge Britain’s stay-at-home measures, with celebrities flocking to the city in the United Arab Emirates to pose poolside. Many stars have documented their trips in detail, drawing widespread rebukes.

While some have argued that their trips were genuinely necessary for business reasons, many appear to have exploited a business loophole, while millions of people have been confined to their houses and separated from their loved ones. Britain has recorded more than 100,000 coronavirus deaths. In recent days, the British government has vowed to clamp down on those attempting to embark on nonessential trips.

“Technically any influencer can go to Dubai take a few photos and claim it’s work,” wrote one user on Instagram. Many others declared they were unfollowing celebrities posting travel photos.

On Wednesday, Home Secretary Priti Patel announced she would seek to change the regulations. Under the new measures, travelers will be required to fill out a form that states why they are leaving the country, and may be sent home if their reason is not deemed sufficient enough.

“Going on holiday is not an exemption, and it’s important that people stay at home,” Patel said as she outlined plans to reduce the flow of passengers at British airports.

“It is illegal to leave home to travel abroad for leisure purposes,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said as he outlined steps to test and isolate those entering Britain from other countries in a bid to keep new variants of the virus out.

Scientists and members of the public have long criticized the government’s handling of the pandemic, accusing Johnson of being too slow to act and failing to close Britain’s borders or require international visitors to quarantine earlier.

On Jan 18, Britain suspended all travel corridors because of the ongoing severe outbreak, meaning that all visitors to the country must now quarantine on arrival — a drastic step but one deemed necessary, and one that many say should have been taken much sooner.

Cast members of the British television program “The Only Way Is Essex” are among some of those being scrutinized for their decision to travel to Dubai, with many people leaving angry comments underneath photos of the stars sipping wine in bars and relaxing on sun loungers.

“Can’t see much work happening, incredibly irresponsible,” read one comment, while others took to the platform to remind the celebrities that the National Health Service is in turmoil and that “people are dying.”

Cases are once again climbing in Dubai, which has continued to welcome tourists during the coronavirus outbreak while many other countries have closed their borders to curb new infections.

Daily coronavirus cases have tripled in the last two weeks, with more than 3,900 new cases recorded by the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday.

From Sunday, Britons entering Dubai will no longer be able to obtain a free coronavirus test upon arrival and will have to take a test before travel and present officials with a negative certificate at the border. Tests must be carried out 72 hours before travel.