On Sunday, demonstrators massed by Yangon’s iconic Sule Pagoda, the site of major pro-democracy uprisings in previous decades. “They held up three fingers, a gesture of resistance popularized by the Hunger Games trilogy and later used by anti-junta protesters in Thailand,” my colleagues reported. “Residents who were not already at the demonstrations emerged from their homes in support of the protesters, while drivers honked their horns in support and cheered them on.”

AD

AD

On Monday, police fired water cannons on demonstrators in the capital Naypyidaw — a city that the military carved out of the jungle in the mid-2000s in part to move away from such scenes of dissent. Authorities warned that they would take action against those seeking to “prevent and destroy the state’s stability.”

In the evening, Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s military commander in chief and de facto coup leader, made his first public appearance since launching the coup on Feb. 1. He reiterated in a televised address the dubious, unsupported claim that widespread fraud in elections last November — which saw the National League of Democracy led by Aung San Suu Kyi win by a massive majority — justified the military’s decision to throw out the result and arrest Suu Kyi and her allies. He said that after a period of emergency rule, the junta would help usher in a “true and disciplined democracy.”

Myanmar’s protesters are not buying it. “We do not want the military junta,” Daw Moe, a protester in Yangon, told the Associated Press. “We never ever wanted this junta. Nobody wants it. All the people are ready to fight them.”

AD

AD

The military “thinks they can break the law and do whatever they like,” said Thu, a 23-year-old student who spoke to my colleagues on the condition that only part of her name be used, out of fear of repercussions. “We won’t accept it. Our leader is our hope,” she said, referring to Suu Kyi.

The threat of violence remains. The junta declared martial law in some parts of the country, with reports of security forces opening fire on crowds in at least one city. Protesters also fear a backlash from pro-military mobs bussed in to counter the demonstrators.

“The omens are not good,” noted the BBC’s Jonathan Head. “The generals who seized power appear to believe they acted correctly in deposing Aung San Suu Kyi, even warning today that it is the protesters who are threatening democracy with their ‘lack of discipline’, and not the army with its coup.”

AD

AD

A tense game of brinkmanship may follow. Myanmar is a far less isolated country now than the last time its generals interrupted democracy and instituted draconian military rule. A new generation of young people, Internet savvy and proud of their hard-fought political freedoms, don’t want to see their country backslide further. And key regional actors, chiefly China, are no longer as committed to defending military rule as they were in the past.

Experts suggest Min Aung Hlaing may have overplayed his hand. Though Suu Kyi’s international celebrity waned with her defense of the military’s brutal repression of the Rohingya minority, she remains deeply popular at home. Her detention has been a lightning rod for protest.

“This was a standoff between two people who were not allowed the presidency and both wanted it: Aung San Suu Kyi and the commander in chief,” Yangon-based analyst Richard Horsey told CNN, referring to a controversial constitutional measure that barred Suu Kyi from being president, though she retained the title of “state counselor” and is the most influential civilian politician in the country. “And he put his personal ambition ahead of the good of the military and the good of the country.”

For those from Myanmar’s most marginalized communities, the coup represents a double threat. Khin Maung, a Rohingya activist living in a refugee camp across the border in Bangladesh, urged foreign observers during a Monday webinar to disregard the “game” being played by the military and its promises of reform, adding that Min Aung Hlaing “is one of the most responsible for the violence against us.”

AD

AD

Wai Wai Nu, executive director of the Women’s Peace Network and a Rohingya activist, warned that the military could ramp up its harsh counterinsurgency operations along the periphery of the country to distract from political pressures closer to home. “They need to find an enemy at this point to calm the public’s anger,” she said in the same session, which was hosted by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

While Wai Wai Nu and her colleagues are well aware of Suu Kyi’s hostility to the Rohingya cause and that of other ethnic minorities, they seek her release and the restoration of the government that she led. And she is hopeful that the protest movement is breathing new life into the country’s politics.

The protests, Wai Wai Nu told Today’s WorldView, are “led by many in the younger generation who have a progressive view, a more inclusive view when you talk about democracy.”