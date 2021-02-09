New Zealand requires male legislators to wear ties in Parliament. After Waititi rose multiple times to speak without the requisite neckwear, House Speaker Trevor Mallard ejected him, local media outlets reported.

“It’s not about ties. It’s about cultural identity mate,” Waititi said as he walked out of the chamber.

The Maori people are indigenous to New Zealand and make up about 15 percent of the population of five million. Maori activists have accused successive New Zealand governments of discrimination and failures to fully reckon with the legacies of colonialism.

New Zealand’s current Parliament is the country’s most diverse yet. The Maori Party, which holds two seats, broke off from the Labour Party in 2004.

Tuesday’s quarrel kicked off during “Question Time,” when members of Parliament can grill government ministers. Mallard, officiating, cut off Waititi mid-question, raising the absent tie. Waititi tried to persist, asking another question and continuing to speak after Mallard ordered him to stop and exit the chamber.

Before leaving, Waititi yielded his question to Maori Party co-head Debbie Ngarewa-Packer — who was wearing a tie, which is not required for women.

Waititi and Mallard have sparred over ties before. Waititi has called them “a colonial noose” and last year received a warning that he could be ejected from the chamber unless he wore one. Mallard, for his part, despite a seeming commitment to enforcing the rule, initially supported a proposal to scratch the tie requirement — but ultimately came down on the other side, after he said a majority of parliamentarians who responded to a poll over the summer said they favored keeping it.

“My own personal view has been expressed widely that I think ties are outdated, but that was not the view of the overwhelming majority of members who expressed their view to me,” Mallard said Tuesday, New Zealand’s Stuff news website reported.

He added of Waititi, “There’s nothing stopping Rawiri wearing his hei tiki if he wants to, but it’s not an alternative to a tie.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday urged New Zealand politicians to focus on issues other than attire.

“I don’t think New Zealanders care about ties,” she said, according to the BBC.