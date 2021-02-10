Some peaceful protesters, despite the gravity of their demonstrations, have turned to humor to get their message across.
Many protesters have come armed with signs in English, hoping perhaps to reach audiences abroad. They sported the three-finger salute, a hand gesture in “The Hunger Games” books that has become a global sign of dissent.
Protesters are rallying under grave threat. The military has banned mass gatherings and deployed security forces across the country. A brutal military junta ruled Myanmar for decades, during which it frequently resorted to violence to maintain its hold. Many in Myanmar are bracing for a similar outcome. Already, reports of security forces using force against protesters are increasing.
Despite the threats, people in Myanmar continue to stream onto the streets to express their political beliefs. Many are also showcasing their views with eye-catching signs and installations, with common refrains: No to military rule. Free civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.