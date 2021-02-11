The announcement, which arrived with the Lunar New Year holiday in China, followed disputes between Chinese officials and BBC News.

It also comes just a week after Britain’s own media regulator pulled the Chinese state-run television channel CGTN off British airwaves due to alleged errors in an application to transfer its license to another company.

In December, BBC News produced a report that alleged the forced labor of ethnic minority Uighurs in China’s cotton industry in Xinjiang. Chinese state media bristled at the reporting, calling it “fake news” and accusing the BBC of political bias.

“Far from being fake news, our evidence, along with the post-publication propaganda designed to undermine it, is proof of a coordinated effort to control the narrative, extending from the shadowy minders in unmarked cars, all the way up to the national government,” John Sudworth, one of the team who reported the story, later wrote.

BBC News also produced a lengthy report detailing allegations of systematic rape in Xinjiang camps where Uighurs and other minorities are held.

China’s NRTA did not detail precisely why BBC News was being pulled off air or how this might effect the organization’s staff in the country, but it said any new applications for a license for BBC News would not be considered.

The Global Times, a newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party, said the rules meant that the service would not be available anywhere in the Chinese mainland. Some Chinese academics who spoke to the publication, known for its nationalistic stance, said the next step may be to expel journalists.

The Office of Communications, Britain’s broadcast regulator, did not cite the content of the English-language CGTN in revoking its license. The regulator conducted an investigation concluding that the license was wrongfully held by a company called Star China Media Ltd. that did not control CGTN’s content, as required by British law.