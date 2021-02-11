It is a dynamic Twitter is hyper-aware of, and the San Francisco-based company announced Thursday an expansion to one initiative to combat it: the addition of 16 new countries to the platform’s list of accounts branded with government-affiliated labels to “provide context” to tweets circulating, Nick Pickles, Twitter’s global director of public policy strategy and development, told The Washington Post.

Pickles stressed that this was “not content moderation” but rather a tool for Twitter users to have an “understanding [of] the prominence of the account and that becomes part of their own critical thinking of how they access the content.”

“Our focus is on senior officials, heads of state, and institutions that are the voice of the nation state abroad,” the company said in a statement. “We believe this is an important step so that when people see an account discussing geopolitical issues from another country, they have context on its national affiliation, and are better informed about who they represent.”

Twitter’s decision to permanently ban former president Donald Trump for his incitement of the violent Jan. 6 insurrection reverberated worldwide, underscoring the platform’s global reach in shaping political discourse and use, and at times abuse, by public figures. While many in the United States questioned why Trump had not been banned earlier, many Twitter users in other countries criticized the company for not taking hate speech among their leaders and on their timelines more seriously.

Twitter first unrolled the idea in August 2020 as a trial run, labeling state-affiliated accounts for China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Joining that list as of Wednesday will be heads of state, key officials and state institutions from Canada, Cuba, Ecuador, Egypt, Germany, Honduras, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, according to Twitter’s news release.

Pickles said one of the main criteria for the latest group was countries that were “highly engaged on geopolitical levels” on Twitter. While the company included labels for state-affiliated accounts in its first batch, he said it would not yet do so for Thursday’s group.

“As the next phase of this project, we will work to apply additional labels on state-affiliated media accounts over the next several months, taking an iterative approach to ensure we capture all relevant accounts,” the company said in a statement.

Though aimed at increasing clarity, applying these labels also exposes Twitter to murky terrain.

In the case of a disputed election or military takeover — situations faced in recent years by Egypt and Thailand, both on Thursday’s list — Twitter’s official designation of government accounts could suddenly become political.

“There may be circumstances when applying these labels would lend legitimacy to one party or another when the makeup of a government is disputed,” Pickles said. In such a case, the company would rely on its “flexible approach” and “take into account whether we should remove the labels in the country,” he said.

Twitter’s designation of what counts as state-affiliated media in countries that are highly censored or where ownership is concentrated among the ruling class, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, also on Thursday’s list, can additionally have major domestic implications.

Pickles said the company was consulting civil society groups, researchers and academics at each step of these decisions. But he continued to defend the company’s cultivation of public figures, such as key Iranian officials who are prolific users of Twitter despite the government’s domestic ban on the platform.