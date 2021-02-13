Saturday’s earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.1, had an epicenter off the coast at a depth of 60 kilometers (30 miles) the Japan Meteorological Agency said, adding there was no risk of a tsunami. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey placed the preliminary magnitude at 7.0
The Tokyo Electric Power Company said more than 830,000 homes had lost power in the Kanto region around Tokyo. It said crews did not detect radiation leaks or other abnormalities at the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. There were also no reports of irregularities at the Tokai nuclear plant north of Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK said.
Earthquakes are common in Japan, which lies close to the Ring of Fire, a region around the Pacific Rim where the earth’s tectonic plates meet. But residents of Tokyo said this was the strongest quake they had experienced in years, possibly even since the 2011 quake.
Julia Mio Inuma contributed to this report.